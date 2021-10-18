VIDEO: Don Bronco Drops New Music Video for 'Endorphins'

Don Broco have released their new single "Endorphins"alongside a brand new video. The track is the latest to be taken from their forthcoming new album Amazing Things, which will be digitally released on October 22nd via Sharptone Records.

"Endorphins" is an unmistakable slice of Don Broco's power, delivering yet another pulsating and infectious anthem. Overflowing with monstrous riffs, jagged synths, pummeling drums and a towering irresistible chorus, the track sees them blend their light and dark sides together.

The video is another brilliant addition to Don Broco's catalogue of supremely inventive, creative and funny short films, with the band posing as shape-shifting super heroes battling masked villains in a martial arts, lazer-gun battle for supremacy... along with some awesome performance footage of them blasting out the track.

Preorder their new album here.

Always unique, and forever pushing boundaries, Don Broco are never ones to follow the trend and the new album Amazing Things is very aptly named. It's yet another genre-bending masterpiece with electro, rock, pop, metal and more all wrapped up in their own unique blend, bringing to mind the likes of Deftones, Beastie Boys and Linkin Park amongst others... but simultaneously sounding like nobody else on earth.

Watch the music video here: