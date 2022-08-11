VIDEO: DJ Premier Releases 'Remy Rap' Music Video Ft Remy Ma & Rapsody

In celebration of today marking Hip Hop's 49th Birthday, DJ Premier releases the first music video for DJ Premier: Hip Hop 50 Volume 1 - out now via Mass Appeal. Featuring femcee icon and Bronx native Remy Ma and Grammy-nominated Rapsody, "Remy Rap" - produced by DJ Premier - showcases female lyricists in Hip Hop.

Directed by Maya Table, the music video pays homage to early nineties Hip Hop - from inner city building rooftops to grainy black and white footage, down to the bucket hats, Cuban link chains, and DJ Premier scratching on a turntable.

DJ Premier: Hip Hop 50 Volume 1 is a five-song EP commemorating one of the culture's most illustrious producers and his contributions to the history of Hip Hop. Produced entirely by DJ Premier, the EP includes collaborations with Lil Wayne, Nas, Remy Ma, Rapsody, Joey Bada$$, Slick Rick, and Run The Jewels. The EP salutes the Preemo sound while setting the stage for the other highly anticipated Mass Appeal Hip Hop 50: The Soundtrack releases.

Hip Hop 50: The Soundtrack is a collection of ten EPs of all-new music. The soundtrack unites the industry's most highly regarded producers and talent to look back, honor, and celebrate 50 years of Hip Hop. Following DJ Premier's EP release fans can look forward to new music curated by Swizz Beatz, Mustard, The Dream, Mike Will Made It, No I.D., Hit-Boy, Take A Daytrip, and Tainy.

The entire series will be distributed via Mass Appeal's new deal with The Orchard. Bringing together some of the biggest names in music to journey through 50 years of Hip Hop while looking forward to 50 more, Hip Hop 50: The Soundtrack acknowledges the past while paving the way for the future. A portion of all #HipHop50 proceeds will be donated to various charitable organizations, including the Universal Hip Hop Museum, set to open its doors in 2024.

Watch the new music video here: