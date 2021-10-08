VIDEO: DAISY Releases Music Video for 'Eastside'

Los Angeles-based band DAISY releases their latest single and accompanying video for "Eastside."

The fresh track blurs the lines between pop, R&B, and jazz and marks the next chapter for the band. Produced by bassist Alex Kasvikis, the record sees the laid-back instrumentals blend with frontwoman Daisy Hamel-Buffa's rich and effortless vocals.

The track is the first release from DAISY's, forthcoming E.P. S.O.M.E., out next Friday, October 15th.

The E.P.'s title S.O.M.E. stands for "suck on my energy," a phrase frequently used by the band to describe feeding off the positive vibes of friends and loved ones. The music video for "Eastside" reflects this mantra, which sees the band contently enjoying each other's company.

The genre-bending band is fronted by the multi-disciplinary artist who is also known for her solo material under the moniker DAISY WORLD. Most recently she appeared as a featured artist on Tyler, The Creator's "Rise!" from his critically acclaimed 2021 album Call Me If You Get Lost.

DAISY is Daisy Hamel-Buffa (Lead Vocals), Alex Kasvikis (Bass) Ben Roswell Salk (Keys), and Matthew "Rat" Fildey (Guitar).

Watch the new music video here: