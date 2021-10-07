VIDEO: Cordae Releases New Music Video for 'Super'

2x GRAMMY® Award-nominated rapper Cordae has today's premiere of a powerhouse new single. "Super" is available now.

Produced by his longtime collaborator Kid Culture (Justin Bieber, Ed Sheeran) and co-produced by Genius, "Super" heralds Cordae's hugely anticipated new album, From A Bird's Eye View, due later this year. From A Bird's Eye View marks the long awaited follow-up to Cordae's milestone 2019 debut album, The Lost Boy, available now.

Now boasting more than 430M worldwide streams and counting, the full-length project proved a true breakthrough for the MD-based rapper, earning a GRAMMY® Award nomination for "Best Rap Album" amidst a landslide of critical acclaim from such high profile national media outlets as Billboard, Complex, Stereogum, High Snobiety, the New York Times, and more. The Lost Boy made a top 10 debut on Billboard's "Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums" chart upon its initial arrival, fueled by such hit tracks as the RIAA gold certified lead single "Have Mercy," Cordae & Anderson .Paak's gold certified "RNP," "Broke As F**k," and "Bad Idea (Feat. Chance the Rapper)," the latter of which received a prestigious GRAMMY® nod for "Best Rap Song".

This year has seen Cordae continuing to make significant strides in his still-burgeoning career, including launching his own fully independent label, Hi Level, which aims to champion and empower emerging artists.

Watch the music video here: