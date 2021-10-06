VIDEO: Clubhouse Release New Music Video for 'NO WAY!'

Feel-good indie-pop outfit Clubhouse are using their new single, "NO WAY!," to make a case against wasting time in toxic relationships. Watch the new music video below!

Co-written with spill tab & co-produced by Cooper Holzman, "NO WAY!" reinforces a reoccurring focus of being in and existing for the moment on their forthcoming EP, Are We Going Too Slow?, out November 5 via AWAL, ahead of a just-announced tour with The Wombats that kicks off in early 2022.

The track joins previous singles "Heartbroke," "Weekend," and "Flipside" in using happy-go-lucky arrangements that pull you in with introspective lyrics that make you think by using emotional and provocative storytelling that A1234 says "fuse sadness and joy together" and "manages to speak directly to you...no matter what mood you're in."

That ability to zoom in on making the most of the present without questioning if they are going too slow hasn't always been a given for the members of Clubhouse. Despite successfully building a cult following, first in the Midwest, then globally, gathering millions of streams and sharing stages with HAIM, Bastille and Young The Giant, Clubhouse saw the certainty of their future, or any future, in jeopardy, as they were suddenly forced them into a year-long pause when Max unexpectedly received a bone cancer diagnosis.

Watch the video here: