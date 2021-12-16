VIDEO: Catie Turner Shares 'God Must Hate Me' Performance

Rising singer-songwriter Catie Turner has released a stunning performance video of her recent single "God Must Hate Me." Sitting on the floor of the beautiful St. Ann's church, Turner delivers a powerful and emotional live performance of the honest track.

Catie first teased the confessional track on her TikTok, quickly racking up over 1 million views within 24 hours of posting the video. The honest track has gone on to rack up over 10 million streams in the 3 weeks since it's November release and continues to stream over 2 million times a week in the US alone. The sound on TikTok currently boats over 40,000 individual creates and Catie has gained over 1.5 million monthly Spotify on listeners in the past 2 weeks. The track also landed Catie on the cover Spotify's Next Gen Singer Songwriters playlist.

"'God must hate me' may be, in my opinion, the most vulnerable song ive released yet - which is scary yet exhilarating all at the same time," Catie shared about the track. "Some may roll their eyes at the melodramatic title, and believe me, when I'm in a good headspace I can laugh at myself too, but 'God Must Hate Me' is about those times where the feelings are so omnipotent, you really start to believe it. That you were made wrong. That you're not good enough. And, that maybe, a higher power being angry with you is a pill easier to swallow than personal responsibility."

Catie recently toured with rising pop artist JORDY where they performed their moving duet "(Wish I Didn't Have To) Lie." The track was co-written by Turner and JORDY and landed the pair on the cover of Spotify's Sad Hour playlist upon release.

Catie is currently working on her next project.

Watch the performance here: