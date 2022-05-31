VIDEO: Cat Burns Performs 'go' & 'we're not kids anymore' for Vevo DSCVR

Vevo, the world's leading music video network, announces the release of Cat Burns' DSCVR performances of "go" and "we're not kids anymore" from her debut Emotionally Unavailable EP. Vevo DSCVR focuses on the development of emerging artists, through performance content and careful curation.

Vevo has a long history of helping emerging artists break through to new and wider audiences. Past alumni of Vevo's DSCVR series include Giveon, Celeste and Jorja Smith. Vevo is committed to working with artists at an early stage of their career to create unique content that brings their music to life visually and provides exposure to new audiences through the platform.

Underpinned by honest lyrics and undeniable hooks, Cat explores the internal complex feelings people experience when going through the ebb and flows of mental health journeys, friendships, commitment, and abandonment issues - topics that are close to the Streatham lyricist's heart.

Cat told DORK, "'go' is about a breakup a close friend of mine went through a couple of years ago. The song is about being betrayed and finally finding out that the person who should love you the most breaks your trust and completely ruins the relationship. It's not a mean or ill-wishing song; it's a song about realization but also disbelief at the same time."

She continued, "'we're not kids anymore' is about friendship breakups. The song is about having those close friends you've grown up with when you were younger. Then life soon happens, and the friendship has changed its course, and you've gone on your own separate journeys, and nothing is the same as it was. It's a sombre song and hopefully a song you can listen to when you wanna relive the friendship that once was in your mind."

Detailing the South London artist's personal journey in an in-depth and profound way, the tracks on Emotionally Unavailable display Cat's blossoming artistry and heartfelt lyricism, showing her maturity as a singer/songwriter. The EP is an incredible body of work delving into how society has become detached yet so connected in the current age of social media, with Cat unleashing her unique perspective for everyone to relate to.

