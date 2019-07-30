Carrie Underwood gave students from Old Hickory, Tennessee's Andrew Jackson Elementary School the surprise of a lifetime. The Country Music superstar stopped by the school's Eagle Honor Choir's rehearsal days before they were set to perform Underwood's hit "The Champion" in front of 50,000 fans at Nashville's Nissan Stadium during CMA Fest in June.

Watch the surprise visit below!



Under the direction of music specialist Franklin Willis, the students released a music video for "The Champion" in May, which caught Underwood's attention. The school, which is part of Metro Nashville Public Schools, is a grantee of the Country Music Association's nonprofit arm, the CMA Foundation, which works to ensure every child has the opportunity to participate in music education. CMA Fest is a one-of-a-kind festival with artists donating their time to perform so ticket proceeds can directly benefit high-quality music programs across the country through the CMA Foundation. Willis is also a three-time CMA Foundation Music Teacher of Excellence, an honor bestowed to selected music educators around the country for their exemplary work. For more information about the CMA Foundation, visit CMAfoundation.org.



Don't miss Carrie Underwood perform on "CMA Fest," the Music Event of Summer, this Sunday, Aug. 4 at 8/7c on the ABC Television Network.





