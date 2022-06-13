VIDEO: Cam Maclean Shares Music Video For 'Thief'

Today Cam Maclean is pleased to share the music video for "Thief" the final single from his album Secret Verses which was released in last month (stream / order). A follow-up to the tracks "Visions" and "Shy Companion" released earlier this year, "Thief" contains the lyrics that inspired the album's title.

"You write the secret verses that contain a single thought," Maclean sings on "Thief," from his Cadence Weapon-produced sophomore record Secret Verses. He explains that the song came from the experience of hitting his head against the wall (figuratively speaking) in trying to write songs during the height of the pandemic. Struggling to find inspiration during this time was challenging, with little life to experience during the lockdown, until Maclean finally found himself writing about his writer's block itself.

With so many 'secret verses' from unusable songs written during this time eventually thrown away, Maclean was able to write "Thief" as a tribute to all of the unseen work artists involve themselves in - especially in trying to create during difficult times. The music video was filmed and directed by Ariana Molly, and explores the idea of the artist as 'thief in the night,' who steals small objects and trinkets (ideas, themes, observations) from the world that are eventually transformed when they appear in songs.

Cam Maclean is a singer-songwriter, guitarist, music teacher and multi-instrumentalist based in Montreal. Maclean had a long collaboration with Thom Gillies (TOPS, Blue Material) with whom he formed Vesuvio Solo, which was nominated for the Polaris Music Prize for their debut album Favors, (2014) and their sophomore LP Don't Leave Me in the Dark (2016). Maclean and Gillies bridged musical differences and visions, touring broadly and playing festivals in North America and Europe.

Maclean went on to release his debut solo LP Wait for Love in 2018. The record was well-received for its blend of crafted lyricism, inspired by singer-songwriter traditions, and contemporary indie-pop. Nylon Magazine touted Maclean as one of "five Montreal-based musicians you need to know," and similar praise came from outlets such as Noisey, Week in Pop and Gorilla vs. Bear, as well as Canadian news and media outlets such as ET Canada and Le Devoir.

After playing Wait for Love on the Canadian festival circuit for a year and a half, Maclean completed a residency at the Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity in late 2019, where he began writing songs for what would become his second full-length record. After sharing early demos of these songs with longtime collaborator and friend Rollie Pemberton (Cadence Weapon), Pemberton suggested that he produce Maclean's second record.

Watch the new music video here: