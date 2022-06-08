VIDEO: Callista Clark Debuts 'Gave It Back Broken' Music Video

Every song has a story and even at just 18 years old Callista Clark has a lot to say, wielding her creative gifts as both a defense and an instrument of peace as she puts her heart on display. With Real To Me (Big Machine Records) producing her first Top 20 "It's 'Cause I Am," Callista became Country radio's most successful new artist debut of 2021.

She shows no signs of slowing down as her soulful new single "Gave It Back Broken" currently rising at Country radio. Blending inspiration from authentic, timeless classics with the sounds of her Georgia roots, Callista "commands her career from its breakthrough beginnings" (American Songwriter).

She has collaborated with many of Country music's leading songwriters such as Jonathan Singleton, Laura Veltz, Nicolle Galyon and Emily Shackleton, proof she can hold her own among Nashville's most prominent hitmakers. The iHeartCountry On The Verge Artist made her national television debut on Live with Kelly & Ryan where she was touted as "the next big thing in Country music."

The momentum has continued Billboard featured Callista two years in a row on their annual "21 Under 21" list, plus she was the youngest member ever named to CMT's Next Women of Country in the 2022 class.

Amassing over 130 million views across all socials + YouTube, Scooter Braun (SB Projects) and Scott Borchetta (Big Machine Label Group) took notice of her engaging online presence. For more information and upcoming tour dates, visit CallistaClark.com and follow along with Callista's journey on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter.

Watch the new music video here: