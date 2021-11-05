VIDEO: Bob Moses Shares 'Time & Time Again' Music Video

Today, GRAMMY® Award-winning duo Bob Moses return with a galvanizing new single and video, "Time And Time Again." Also today, tickets for Bob Moses' 2022 North American headlining tour are one sale here. See below for the full list of tour dates and venues.

Newly signed to Astralwerks in a unique global partnership with Domino Recording Co., "Time And Time Again" defines the start of a thrilling new era for Vancouver-bred musicians/producers Tom Howie and Jimmy Vallance. To that end, the track marks both the debut release and the expansion on the immaculate collision of house music and emotionally charged pop they've brought to past hits like "Tearing Me Up" (a GRAMMY® nominee for Best Dance/Electronic Recording), adding new depth and dimension to their gorgeously sculpted sound design.

Produced by Bob Moses and mixed by GRAMMY®-winning producer/engineer Mark "Spike" Stent (Lady Gaga, Lorde, Frank Ocean), "Time And Time Again" elegantly merges its indelible melodies with prismatic textures and trance-inducing grooves, ultimately forming a hypnotic backdrop to Howie's captivating vocal work.

Says Bob Moses, "It's a big week for us: a new tour for 2022 and now our first new music in a while. We spent most of the last year in the studio, and this track feels like the perfect first taste of what we've been working on. It's a celebration of the return of dancing with friends after almost two years spent inside. It's also a special song for us personally because it was inspired by a close friend who we lost too soon. Writing the song was cathartic, and it helped us realize that all of those shared adventures of dancing until the sunrise are memories we're lucky to hold.

Directed by Lucky Sherry, the video for "Time And Time Again" beautifully amplifies the song's euphoric yet ominous mood, thanks in large part to its kinetic choreography. In a series of scenes shot in shadowy bedrooms and other intimate spaces, the video's cast of characters dance with both urgency and utter abandon, embodying the track's potent rhythms to wildly spellbinding effect.

Kicking off on March 20 in Tucson, Arizona, Bob Moses' 2022 headlining tour will continue through May 21 in Vancouver. The 25-date run includes stops at such iconic venues as The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles and The Warfield in San Francisco. Later next year, Bob Moses will head overseas for tour dates at Melkweg in Amsterdam and KOKO in London.

Tour Dates

March 20 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre*

March 21 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren*

March 22 - Albuquerque, NM Sunshine Theater*

March 25 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall*

March 26 - Dallas, TX - - South Side Music Hall*

March 28 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse*

March 30 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club*

March 31 - Richmond, VA - The National*

April 2 - Brooklyn, NY - Great Hall at Avant Gardner*

April 5 - Boston, MA - Big Night Live*

April 7 - Toronto, ON - History*

April 8 - Montreal, QC - Mtelus*

April 9 - Ithaca, NY - - State Theatre*

April 10 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE*

April 12 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall*

April 13 - Chicago, IL - - Riviera Theatre*

April 15 - Lawrence, KS - Granada Theater*

April 16 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre*

May 12 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield~

May 13 - Los Angeles, CA - The Greek Theatre^

May 19 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom~

May 20 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo~

May 21 - Vancouver, BC - Malkin Bowl~

November 8 Amsterdam, NL - Melkweg

November 16 London, UK - KOKO

* Support from Amtrac

~ Support TSHA

^ Support from Jon Hopkins

Watch the new music video here: