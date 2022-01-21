VIDEO: Blue J Release 'Borderline' Music Video

Today, indie-alternative band Blue J share the official video for their new single, "Borderline," from their debut record, A Sign Of Good Luck (out March 4, 2022). The track is another gem from the group known for their relaxed, hazy indie rock.

Lead singer Justice explains, "The song is about the idea of inevitability, the way that a border is a man-made concept, but it's defined by nature's landforms. How life can be frustrating and so much you think you have control over has to exist in the framework of a limited amount of time and what naturally has to happen without your input."

Helmed by lead singer and creator Justice McLellan, Blue J is comprised of bandmates Lindsay Sjoberg, Mark Whiting, and Adam Fink. The upcoming album was recorded live over five days at Afterlife Studio with producer John Raham (Destroyer, Frazey Ford). Formed in 2017, the band released their debut EP, lovingly titled EP, in 2018 to praise from tastemakers like Northern Transmissions, KEXP, Exclaim, and more.

They have made a name for themselves in the indie rock scene touring with SALES, The Twilight Sad, The Zolas, and Jo Passed. Justice also hosts a podcast called The JPod, where he interviews friends and/or fellow musicians like Chet Porter, pro skateboarder Bastien Salabanzi, and Peach Pit lead guitarist Chris Vanderkooy.

