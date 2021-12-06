VIDEO: Billie Eilish Releases Self Directed 'Male Fantasy' Music Video

Billie Eilish shared her official music video for her latest single 'Male Fantasy,' taken from her seven-time GRAMMY Award® -nominated album, 'Happier Than Ever.'

The powerful music video was directed and edited by Billie Eilish and comes ahead of her highly anticipated "double duty" appearance on NBC's Saturday Night Live, where the 19-year-old will be hosting and performing on the show this coming Saturday, December 11.

Last month, Billie Eilish received an impressive 7 GRAMMY Award® nominations for the 64th GRAMMY Awards® set to take place January 31, 2022. Eilish is now the youngest artist to be nominated twice in major categories; Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Pop Solo Performance in GRAMMY Award® history.

Eilish also received the Best Music Video nomination as the director for her music video for 'Happier Than Ever,' as well as Best Music Film for 'Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter To Los Angeles.' The nominations follow her #1 album 'Happier Than Ever,' which was released earlier this year.

This month, Billie Eilish and her brother FINNEAS also won Variety's Film Song Of The Year HITMAKER Award for their James Bond song 'No Time To Die,' they also received the Best Song in a Feature Award for the same song at the 2021 Hollywood Music In Media Awards (HMMA). Watch the official music video for 'No Time To Die'.

Watch the new music video here: