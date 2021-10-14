VIDEO: Billie Eilish Performs 'Happier Than Ever' on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE

Last night, Billie Eilish took the stage on the Roosevelt Rooftop to perform her hit single "Happier Than Ever" on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The track is the current single from Eilish's recent acclaimed album of the same name.

2021 has already been quite the year for 19-year-old Eilish whose latest single 'Your Power' debuted at #10 on the Billboard Hot 100, logging more than 150 Million streams in the first two weeks of release.

Earlier this year, she took home two additional GRAMMY Awards; Record of the Year for "everything i wanted," and Best Song Written For Visual Media for her James Bond song "No Time To Die." In February, her groundbreaking documentary film, 'The World's A Little Blurry' -- directed by R.J. Cutler -- saw its Apple TV+ global release and received critical praise worldwide.

Earlier this year, Billie Eilish made her book debut with BILLIE EILISH, a stunning visual narrative journey through her life. Published by Grand Central Publishing (GCP), the book features hundreds of never-before-seen photos, and captures the essence of Billie inside and out, offering readers personal glimpses into her childhood, her life on tour, and more.

Watch the performance here:

2022 Tour Dates

02/03 - Smoothie King Center - New Orleans, LA

02/05 - State Farm Arena - Atlanta, GA

02/06 - Spectrum Center - Charlotte, NC

02/08 - PPG Paints Arena - Pittsburgh, PA

02/09 - Capital One Arena - Washington, DC

02/10 - Bryce Jordan Center - University Park, PA

02/12 - KeyBank Center - Buffalo, NY

02/13 - Wells Fargo Center - Philadelphia, PA

02/15 - Centre Bell - Montreal, QC

02/16 - Scotiabank Arena - Toronto, ON

02/18 - Madison Square Garden - New York, NY

02/19 - Madison Square Garden - New York, NY

02/20 - TD Garden - Boston, MA

02/22 - Prudential Center - Newark, NJ

03/08 - Legacy Arena - Birmingham, AL

03/09 - Bridgestone Arena - Nashville, TN

03/11 - Yum! Center - Louisville, KY

03/12 - Little Caesars Arena - Detroit, MI

03/14 - United Center - Chicago, IL

03/15 - Xcel Center - St. Paul, MN

03/16 - CHI Health Center - Omaha, NE

03/19 - Ball Arena (formerly Pepsi Center) - Denver, CO

03/21 - Vivint Arena - Salt Lake City, UT

03/24 - Rogers Arena - Vancouver, BC

03/25 - Climate Pledge Arena - Seattle, WA

03/29 - Chase Center - San Francisco - CA

03/30 - Golden 1 Center - Sacramento, CA

04/01 - T-Mobile Arena - Las Vegas, NV

04/02 - Gila River Arena - Glendale, AZ

04/06 - The Forum - Los Angeles, CA

04/08 - The Forum - Los Angeles, CA

04/09 - The Forum - Los Angeles, CA