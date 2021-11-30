VIDEO: Bare Dreams Release 'I Cannot Forget' Video

Israeli pop-punk quartet Bare Dreams have released the video for their brand new single 'I Cannot Forget'. The track is the first to be taken from their forthcoming debut album Joy, set for release in early 2022 via Ranch Records.

'I Cannot Forget' is packed full of infectious melodies, dramatic shifts and towering choruses all melded together in perfect harmony. It soundtracks vocalist Itay Aviv's journey through his past as he revisits his adolescent struggles.

The new video reflects Itay's time spent utilising therapy sessions to help navigate the conflicting mental feelings that presented themselves when coming of age.

Speaking on the single, the band explained, "'I Cannot Forget' encapsulates a significant part of Itay's teenage years, mostly spent in therapy sessions, trying to cope with his depression and anxiety disorder. The track's naked and emotional lyrics switch between Itay's memories of those years to his 'adult' perspective of them as he perceives them now."

Formed in Tel Aviv, Bare Dreams are at the forefront of the burgeoning alternative scene in Israel and sell out headline shows across the country. The band - Eldar Moshe (drums), Itay Aviv (vocals), Nir (bass) and Roee Berezowitz (guitar) - garnered instant recognition in their homeland following the release of their debut EP Au Revoir in 2017.

The music of Bare Dreams draws upon personal experience and their complex surroundings to deliver an energetic, engaging and emotive sound, which has drawn favourable comparisons with acts such as Paramore and Jimmy Eat World with their rousing, emotionally charged brand of pop punk.

To springboard on their momentum, the band travelled to the UK in August 2018 to work with producer Neil D. Kennedy (Creeper, Milk Teeth, Boston Manor) on their second EP Lost With All Hands.

Today Bare Dreams have once again linked up with Kennedy to create their debut album Joy, recorded at his Ranch Studios. The album is the purest distillation of the band's sound to date. Familiar and ambitious in equal measure, their debut LP tackles growing up with mental illness from many different points of view, lyrically, musically and sonically. Breathe it in, and let Bare Dreams help you find your joy.

Watch the new music video here: