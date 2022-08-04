VIDEO: At the Gates Releases 'Garden of Cyrus' Music Video

Swedish melodic death metal pioneers AT THE GATES continue to promote their most recent studio album The Nightmare Of Being by launching a new music video for the track "Garden Of Cyrus" today. Watch the video, which was created by long-time collaborator Costin Chioreanu / Twilight13Media, below.

"For our latest video, "Garden Of Cyrus", we have once again chosen to work with our long-time partner Costin Chioreanu. And I think it is safe to say that this time he has truly outdone himself! It is a different song, at least in death metal terms, and of course it needed a different idea for the video.

Once again, we let Costin do his own interpretation of the music and the lyrics, and he has taken us on a real psychedelic journey with this one. I think this is the song on our latest album "The Nightmare Of Being" that raised the most eyebrows in the metal community. And I am proud that we as a band can still surprise people, adding another dimension to our sound, without losing the essence of what AT THE GATES is," states AT THE GATES vocalist Tomas Lindberg Redant about the video.

The video supports the recent announcement of a massive tour package featuring In Flames, AT THE GATES, Imminence and Orbit Culture, which runs from November 12th to December 17th throughout Europe.

Tomas Lindberg Redant adds about the upcoming tour, "We are very excited about finally, being able to play in front of our European fans in support of our latest album "The Nightmare Of Being". This time we will hit the road with our long-time friends In Flames. It's such a weird fact that we have actually never toured together, although we are from the same town! So this will be a great opportunity to experience "The Gothenburg sound", and it is awesome to be part of such a strong package. We can´t wait to get out there again!"

Before AT THE GATES hit the road in Europe, they will be on tour for a special "Slaughter Of The Soul" anniversary run in North America. See below for more details of the band's upcoming festival dates and North American headline tour.

AT THE GATES continue to promote their newest, highly acclaimed studio album The Nightmare Of Being, which was released last summer worldwide via Century Media Records and scored impressive chart entries worldwide upon initial release in July such as: Germany: #8, Austria: #18, Switzerland: #12, Sweden: #20, Sweden (Physical): #1, Sweden (Vinyl): #1, Sweden (Hardrock/Metal): #2, The Netherlands: #77, Belgium: #84, Finland: #21, Finland (Physical): #5, UK (Rock): #3, USA (Current Hard Music Albums): #1, USA (Current Rock Albums): #4, USA (Current Album Sales): #14. USA (Album Sales): #28.

The album's limited deluxe 2LP+3CD Artbook contains exclusive transparent blood red vinyl on 180g. and includes a 9-track Live LP & CD as well as an exclusive instrumental version of the entire "The Nightmare Of Being" album as bonus CD. It furthermore comes with an extended 32-page booklet, a double-sided A2 poster and 4 art prints. The album's limited 2CD Mediabook comes with an extended 32-page booklet and a 9-track Live CD as bonus.

Watch the new music video here:

In Flames, AT THE GATES, Imminence & Orbit Culture European Tour

12.11.2022 Tallinn (Estonia) - Noblesser Foundry

13.11.2022 Riga Latvia) - Palladium

15.11.2022 Katowice (Poland) - MCK

16.11.2022 Prague (Czech Republic) - Mala Sportovni Hala

18.11.2022 Ludwigsburg (Germany) - MHP Arena

20.11.2022 London (UK) - O2 Academy Brixton

21.11.2022 Esch-Sur-Alzette (Luxembourg) - Rockhal

22.11.2022 Strasbourg (France) - La Laiterie

23.11.2022 Paris (France) - Bataclan

25.11.2022 Bilbao (Spain) - Santana 27

26.11.2022 Madrid (Spain) - Riviera

27.11.2022 Barcelona (Spain) - Razzmatazz

28.11.2022 Lyon (France) - Le Transbordeur

30.11.2022 Zurich (Switzerland) - Samsung Hall

01.12.2022 Milan (Italy) - Alcatraz

02.12.2022 Vienna (Austria) - Gasometer

03.12.2022 Leipzig (Germany) - Haus Auensee

04.12.2022 Cologne (Germany) - Palladium

06.12.2022 Tilburg (The Netherlands) - 013

07.12.2022 Brussels (Belgium) - AB

08.12.2022 Wiesbaden (Germany) - Schlachthof

09.12.2022 Hamburg (Germany) - Edel Optics Arena

10.12.2022 Copenhagen (Denmark) - Store Vega

11.12.2022 Oslo (Norway) - Spektrum

14.12.2022 Helsinki (Finland) - Ice Hall

16.12.2022 Stockholm (Sweden) - Hovet

17.12.2022 Gothenburg (Sweden) - Scandinavium

AT THE GATES Festival Shows

05.08.2022 Wacken (Germany) - Wacken Open Air

07.08.2022 Lokeren (Belgium) - Lokerse Feesten

09.08.2022 Jaromer (Czech Republic) - Brutal Assault Open Air

14.08.2022 Tokyo (Japan) - Download Japan

05.11.2022 Manchester (UK) - Damnation Festival

AT THE GATES Special Anniversary SOTS North American Tour Dates

w/Municipal Waste and Thrown Into Exile

August 17 - Los Angeles, CA - Henry Fonda Theatre

August 18 - Pomona, CA - The Glass House

August 19 - Berkeley, CA - UC Theatre

August 20 - Las Vegas, NV - Psycho Las Vegas Festival*



w/Municipal Waste and Enforced

August 22 - Denver, CO - Gothic Theatre

August 23 - Lawrence, KS - The Granada

August 24 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall

August 25 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

August 26 - Montréal, QC - Corona Theatre

August 27 - Worcester, MA - Tattoo The Earth Festival*

August 28 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

August 29 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

August 30 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

*festival dates