VIDEO: Alt-J Releases 'Hard Drive Gold' Music Video

The Mercury Prize-winning band alt-J today releases "Hard Drive Gold," the third song from their upcoming album The Dream. The Dream will be released on February 11, 2022, via Canvasback/Atlantic.

Joe Newman, the band's singer/guitarist/songwriter says "'Hard Drive Gold" is a slightly tongue-in-cheek song written at what we thought was the height of the cryptocurrency gold rush. It's the story of the ultimate childhood fantasy, the schoolboy who becomes a millionaire overnight, and the different interactions he has with people in his life from teachers to neighbors. How ironically you interpret its message is entirely up to you..."

The song is accompanied by a video that is Newman's directorial debut. Throughout the band's career, Newman has been involved in developing the ideas of a number of alt-J videos, and now with "Hard Drive Gold", he takes the full step up to directing. His partner, Darcy Wallace, who choreographed for both film and music videos co-directed the video. Newman says of the video, "Growing up enjoying cinema greatly I saw our music videos as opportune moments for directors to create stories purely and so we the band did not appear in our videos. By avoiding cuts to a band playing in an 'airplane hanger' the audience could focus on the cinema over the indie band music video tropes."

"I had ideas for videos that I passed on to directors to develop, watching these directors execute some of these ideas inspired me and now I want to understand and experience the process at a deeper level."

"Hard Drive Gold" follows "Get Better", the stirring centerpiece of the forthcoming album The Dream, and "U&ME", an inspired snapshot of the band's experiences of playing summer festivals in Australia. Alongside the news of the songs, alt-J has previously announced an arena tour of North America, beginning, February 25 in Pittsburgh and ending April 17 in Toronto.

For full routing see below and click here for tickets.

Joe Newman, Gus Unger-Hamilton, and Thom Green have released three studio albums that have sold in excess of two million copies and their songs have been streamed over two and a half billion times. Their debut album An Awesome Wave won them the 2012 Mercury Prize and Ivor Novello Award and was followed by GRAMMY and BRIT Award-nominated album This Is All Yours. The album RELAXER, release in 2017, debuted #5 on the Billboard album chart.

Tour Dates

February 25, 2022 - Pittsburgh PA - Petersen Events Center

February 26, 2022 - Washington DC - The Anthem

March 1, 2022 - Nashville TN - Nashville Municipal Auditorium

March 2, 2022 - Atlanta GA - State Farm Arena

March 4, 2022 - Tampa FL - Yuengling Center

March 5, 2022 - Hollywood FL - Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood

March 6, 2022 - Orlando FL - Orlando Amphitheater

March 9, 2022 - Dallas TX - The Factory in Deep Ellum

March 12, 2022 - Austin TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater

March 13, 2022 - Houston TX - White Oak Music Hall

March 15, 2022 - St Louis MO - Chaifetz Arena

March 16, 2022 - Detroit MI - Masonic Temple Detroit

March 19, 2022 - Chicago IL - Credit Union 1 Arena

March 20, 2022 - Minneapolis MN - The Armory

March 23, 2022 - Denver CO - 1STBANK Center

March 25, 2022 - San Diego CA - Pechanga Arena San Diego

March 26, 2022 - Santa Barbara CA - Santa Barbara Bowl

March 27, 2022 - Los Angeles CA - STAPLES Center

March 29, 2022 - Seattle WA - WAMU Theatre

March 30, 2022 - Vancouver BC - Pacific Coliseum

April 1, 2022 - San Francisco CA - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

April 3, 2022 - Las Vegas NV - The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

April 5, 2022 - Salt Lake City UT - UCCU Center

April 7, 2022 - Kansas City MO - Cable Dahmer Arena

April 8, 2022 - Cincinnati OH - PromoWest Pavillion at Ovation

April 9, 2022 - Columbus OH - Schottenstein Center

April 11, 2022 - New York NY - Madison Square Garden

April 13, 2022 - Philadelphia PA - TD Pavilion at the Mann

April 14, 2022 - Boston MA - Agganis Arena

April 15, 2022 - Montreal QC - Place Bell

Apri 17, 2022 - Toronto ON - Coca-Cola Coliseum

Watch the new music video here: