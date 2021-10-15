Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Adele Releases New 'Easy On Me' Music Video

pixeltracker

Adele's upcoming album will be released November 19.

Oct. 15, 2021  

Adele has released the highly-anticipated lead single, "Easy On Me", from her upcoming studio album, "30".

"30" will be released on November 19 and is now available for preorder on CD, cassette, and vinyl here. Watch the music video below!

Adele is rose to fame with her albums "19", "21", and "25". Each album representing the age she was while writing the songs, "25" won the Grammy award for Album of the Year and "Hello" won for Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance. Adele also won an Academy Award for "Skyfall", a James Bond theme song.

Watch the new music video:

VIDEO: Adele Releases New 'Easy On Me' Music Video
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Related Articles View More Music Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Kerry Butler Photo
Kerry Butler
Max von Essen Photo
Max von Essen
Adam Jacobs Photo
Adam Jacobs

From This Author Michael Major