VIDEO: Adele Performs 'I Drink Wine' at the BRIT Awards

Adele took to the stage at the BRIT Awards to perform "I Drink Wine," a track from her recent album "30."

Adele took home three awards at the ceremony, including Mastercard Album of the Year, Song of the Year for "Easy On Me," and Artist of the Year.

Adele recently released her brand new studio album, "30". The highly-anticipated release is the singer's first new album in six years. The album includes the record-breaking #1 single "Easy On Me."

Adele is rose to fame with her albums "19", "21", and "25". Each album representing the age she was while writing the songs, "25" won the Grammy award for Album of the Year and "Hello" won for Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance. Adele also won an Academy Award for "Skyfall", a James Bond theme song.

Watch the performance here: