VIDEO: ANNA SUN Release First Music Video for 'MINE'

Brooklyn-based indie-pop trio Anna Sun has released the video for their debut single, "Mine," marrying classic pop aesthetics with adventurous modern production. Originally the bedroom project of songwriter Samantha Aneson, Anna Sun has since grown into a collaborative trio including drummer Nikola Balać and bassist Andrew Shewaga.

The first offering from the group, "Mine," showcases Aneson's ability to dig deep into the often tricky dynamics of relationships (of all types) while remaining exceptionally catchy.

Aneson's desire to weave a story bigger than herself likely comes from her background in drama. The Southern California native studied acting at the University of California, Irvine, before relocating to NYC and co-founding the folk-rock band Satin Nickel, which Balać and Shewaga also eventually joined. Over time, she began adding original indie-pop-rock songs to her repertoire and recruited her former bandmates to bring them to life. Thus, Anna Sun was born.

Anna Sun manages to capture the triumphs and anxieties of being alive in such a strange time. Sometimes thought-provoking, sometimes heartbreaking, their songs always seem to find an underlying sense of optimism, a reflection of their writer's personality. Making music that is meaningful and accessible is a rare thing these days, but Anna Sun seems to have achieved a perfect formula for their unique brand of expression.

Anna Sun is currently putting the finishing touches on their eponymous debut EP. More details to come.

Watch the music video here: