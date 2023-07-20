VAGABON Releases New Single 'Do Your Worst'

VAGABON's upcoming album, Sorry I Haven’t Called, will be out September 15th.

By: Jul. 20, 2023

VAGABON Releases New Single 'Do Your Worst'

Vagabon, aka Lætitia Tamko, releases a video for “Do Your Worst,” the explosive new single from her recently announced upcoming album, Sorry I Haven’t Called, out September 15th via Nonesuch Records. The song, produced by Tamko, Rostam and Teo Halm (SZA, Rosalía, FKA Twigs) combines dancefloor euphoria, breakneck-paced jungle beats, and a DJ’s sense of pacing through Vagabon’s signature lucid storytelling. 

"I was nestled in the German countryside when Teo Halm, who co-produced this with me, and I were experimenting in my home studio late into the night, I was listening to a lot of club music and I set out to make an instrumental that drew from the music you’d hear at an underground club in Germany or the UK yet still lived in the Vagabon musical lexicon,” Tamko explains. “A year later, when I returned to the U.S, I got Rostam involved and he had a great idea of adding a layer of live drums on top of the breakbeat from my Germany session."

Sorry I Haven’t Called finds Tamko reinventing herself once again and features the most playful and adventurous music of her career. “I didn't feel like being introspective. I just wanted to have fun,” Tamko explains. Following her intimate 2017 debut Infinite Worlds, the New York artist favored expansive and evocative electronic textures in her breakthrough 2019 self-titled follow-up.

But her latest LP feels like a wholly new era for Tamko, one that’s transformational and uncompromising. Across 12 vibrant tracks she wrote and produced primarily in Germany, she channels dance music and effervescent pop through her own confident sensibilities. These conversational songs are alive and unselfconscious, a document of an artist fully embracing her vision and reclaiming her joy. 

In addition to her performance at Pitchfork Music Festival in Chicago this weekend, Vagabon is hitting the road this fall on a tour that includes a headline run in the US with support from Nourished By Time as well as Europe dates with Weyes Blood. All dates below.

TOUR DATES:

7/22 - Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival

10/21 - Detroit, MI @ El Club *

10/22 - Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground *

10/24 - Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg *

10/26 - Somerville, MA @ Crystal Ballroom at Somerville Theatre *

10/27 - Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts *

10/28 - Hamden, CT @ Set Space Ballroom *

10/29 - Washington, DC @ The Atlantis *

10/31 - Barcelona, ES @ Sala Apolo ^

11/2 - Lyon, FR @ Le Transbordeur ^

11/3 - Milan, IT @ Alcatraz ^

11/4 - Lausanne, CH @ Les Docks ^

11/6 - Berlin, DE @ Astra Kulturhaus ^

11/7 - Utrecht, NL @ TivoliVredenburg - Grote Zaal ^

11/8 - Paris, FR @ Pitchfork Music Festival

11/9 - Antwerp, BE @ De Roma ^

11/11 - Glasgow, UK @ Old Fruitmarket ^

11/12 - Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy ^

11/13 - London, UK @ Pitchfork Music Festival

11/14 - Nottingham, UK @ Rock City ^

12/6 - San Francisco, CA @ The Independent *

12/8 - Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou’s *

12/9 - Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret *

12/10 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios *

12/13 - Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room *

^ w/ Weyes Blood

* w/ Nourished By Time

Photo Credit: Ace Amir



