V1V1D Releases New Single 'Pop Star'

V1V1D is a Chicago Land native. Having grown up around music, he began making his own at 16 years old. A few years later at the age of 19, he started producing videos and engineering.

Working as a head engineer at a studio in Chicago while also focusing on his own rap career, V1V1D made his mark in 2022 with his popular release, “Stuffin”, which has amassed around 2M streams on Spotify alone. V1V1D's success in the music industry has been largely due to his hard work and dedication. He has remained humble and grounded as he continues to rise in the music industry with a new project coming in 2024.

This release is a unique blend of two highly anticipated singles into one song. “The song is about the current state of hip hop and how I feel about it. There are two parts, one where I'm talking from my perspective then I juxtapose it by speaking from the perspective of the other, more mainstream side of rap” says V1V1D.

He's only ever teased each part of the song separately, so up until last week fans had no idea they were about to receive two songs in one and the reception to this surprise has been great.