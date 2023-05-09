V-pop Superstar Son Tung M-TP's New Single 'Making My Way' is Topping Charts Worldwide

One of Vietnam's biggest stars Son Tung M-TP just released his much anticipated first taste of new music in over a year with new single "Making My Way."

The song has been incredibly well received and saw massive success within the first 24 hours of release, having officially surpassed one million streams on Spotify.

It is currently #1 on iTunes Vietnam and Apple Music Vietnam, as well as topping iTunes charts internationally in Singapore, Czech Republic, Taiwan, Japan, Australia, Thailand, Cambodia, Germany, the United States and Canada. The song was placed in multiple Spotify New Music Friday and Apple Music New Music Daily playlists around the world.

"Thank you everyone for the love and support you have shown 'Making My Way' in the past 24 hours," Son Tung says. "The response has been overwhelming, with over 1,000,000 streams on Spotify and impressive rankings on iTunes charts across several countries."

Son Tung made his landmark foray into the U.S. market last year with his first ever song in English, "THERE'S NO ONE AT ALL."

Often referred to as the "prince of V-pop," the superstar has become a household name his native Vietnam over the past decade. Now, the singer and actor is going worldwide. His music draws on elements of R&B, hip-hop and EDM, as well as traditional Vietnamese instruments.

He is the recipient of multiple highly coveted awards including an MTV Europe Music Award for Best Southeast Asian Act and the Mnet Asian Music Award for Vietnamese Breakout Artist. Son Tung has also been named one of Forbes Vietnam's 30 Under 30.

With over 10.2 million YouTube subscribers and steadily climbing, Son Tung currently holds the title for artist with the most music videos that have over 100 million views. He is the first Vietnamese artist to have a tour documentary on Netflix, Sky Tour: The Movie, as well as the first to appear on the Billboard Global Excl.

In 2019, Son Tung released a collaboration with Snoop Dogg, "HÃY TRAO CHO ANH," the video featuring Snoop Dogg himself as well as Madison Beer-the video trended at #9 on YouTube in the U.S.