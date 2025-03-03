Ute Lemper Celebrates Kurt Weill’s 125th with 'Mack the Knife' From New Album

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



To celebrate revolutionary composer Kurt Weill’s 125th birthday on March 2, acclaimed singer & actress Ute Lemper has released “Mack the Knife,” the new single from her album Pirate Jenny, out April 25 via The Audiophile Society.

Composed by Kurt Weill with the lyrics of Bertolt Brecht in 1928, the song originally appeared in The Threepenny Opera, brimming with satirical critiques of societal injustices and corruption that still resonate today. Lemper embodies the charming yet ruthless criminal Macheath, who evades justice despite his violent actions. In the video, Lemper embodies various personas - the young, the old, the jester, the murderer - running loose in New York City.

Since 1985, from experimental theaters in West Berlin to Carnegie Hall, Lemper has been singing the songs of Jewish composers from the Weimar era, who were banned and persecuted by Nazis. She notes that Brecht and Weill's works remain as relevant today: "Exotic characters fight for survival, rising from the ashes of racism, disadvantage, and neglect—stories that feel strikingly contemporary.”

Lemper will release more singles from the album, including title track “Pirate Jenny” (a revolt against the ruling party of the rich) from The Threepenny Opera and “Speak Low” from One Touch of Venus - full tracklist below. Sultry vocals and atmospheric beats are brought to life with The Audiophile Society’s immersive Mega-Dimensional Sound™, transporting longtime fans and new listeners alike to a smoky Berlin jazz club outside of time, reminiscent of Lemper’s award-winning roles as Cabaret's Sally Bowles in Paris and Chicago's Velma Kelly in New York and London.

“This project is about creating a new audience for Kurt Weill,” says Lemper. “By blending his timeless melodies with a groove. I’m opening the door for younger listeners who might not know his work. It’s about building a bridge between eras, where Weimar meets the club.”

A Billboard Crossover Artist of the Year, Lemper has reimagined icons like Marlene Dietrich (Rendezvous with Marlene is based on a three-hour phone call between Dietrich and Lemper), Edith Piaf and Jacques Brel, alongside more modern collaborations with artists like Tom Waits, Nick Cave, Elvis Costello, and Roger Waters (The Wall: Live in Berlin, 1990).

Lemper will perform some of Weill’s eternal classics live at 54 Below on Tuesday, May 27, and Thursday, May 29 - tickets here.

About Ute Lemper:

Ute Lemper's decades-long career spans stage, film, and music, with over 30 recordings. Renowned for her interpretations of Berlin Cabaret, Kurt Weill, Brecht, and chanson legends like Marlene Dietrich and Edith Piaf, she has also starred in major musicals across Broadway, the West End, Paris, and Berlin. She won the American Theater World Award and the Laurence Olivier Award for her performance as Chicago’s Velma Kelly in the West End and on Broadway, the Molière Award for her performance as Cabaret’s Sally Bowles in Paris, among others, and earned Grammy nominations.

Her global tours feature diverse projects, including Rendezvous with Marlene, Songs for Eternity, and tributes to Piazzolla and Brecht. She has composed music inspired by Bukowski, Neruda, and Coelho and released a bestselling autobiography in 2023. She released her self-penned and contemporary album Time Traveler just last year. Singing in five languages, she continues to perform worldwide. A longtime New York resident, she lives there with her family and four children.

Photo Credit: Jim Rackete

Comments