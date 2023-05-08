Unhappily Ever Now Addresses Loss & Trauma With New Single

Unhappily Ever Now is available on all major streaming platforms including Bandcamp.

Industrial rock band, Unhappily Ever Now has just released their first new single since their 2021 self-titled debut EP. "Pleading (The Haunting of Scars)" explores the self-doubt experienced when personal growth comes from great loss and trauma. Dark, gritty, melodic and emotional, yet unique.

With a familiar dark-alt sound like that of Stabbing Westward, TOOL, A Perfect Circle, and Rammstein, "Pleading" delivers a fresh approach from the band. The track features male and female vocals, a unique blend of organic and electronic instrumentation, and intense yet melodic vocal phrases.

Forthcoming remixes of the single include collaborations with JP Anderson of Rabbit Junk and Walter Flakus of Stabbing Westward.

The video that accompanies the single release was produced and directed by Joel Lopez of Lumbra Productions and filmed onsite predominantly at haunted White Hill Mansion in New Jersey.

Unhappily Ever Now is composed of Cleopatra Records (Green Jelly) songwriter Stephen Watson (lead performer and songwriter) and Maria V (vocals, lyrics, and melodies). Dan Milligan performed drums on the studio single, and it was mixed and mastered by Joy Thieves Productions.

Watch the new music video here:



