Ultra Naté Releases Bee Gees' Cover 'How Deep Is Your Love' as Digital Single

Instantly recognisable from the minute the needle drops, Ultra Naté's smooth-as-silk cover of The Bee Gees classic 'How Deep Is Your Love' is finally seeing the light of day as a standalone streaming single on Strictly Rhythm.

The 1998 cover, first released as part of The Bee Gees tribute album 'Gotta Get A Message To You' (Polydor), then on Ultra's critically acclaimed 2001 Strictly Rhythm LP 'Stranger Than Fiction' as an international CD-only bonus track, has never been available digitally before. The single marks the latest in a run of retrospective tracks influential imprint Strictly Rhythm will drop across 2025 to celebrate their relationship with Ultra Naté over two iconic album cycles between 1998 and 2001.

The original single and cover both carried great personal significance for Ultra. She tells the story of the project here: "From my earliest recollection, The Bee Gees were part of my teenage music lexicon. The Saturday Night Fever movie soundtrack was not lost on me, I LOVED that album! My mother had it in her collection (which I coveted) and it was one of my faves to play over and over again.

"Fast forward many years later, as an artist myself in the midst of chart success from 'Free', heavy touring, and writing/recording for my next album project, Stranger Than Fiction, I was asked to be a part of The Bee Gees 'Gotta Get A Message To You' tribute album, in aid of 'Live Challenge 99'. It was a huge honor to be a part of this album. At the time, the artists chosen to contribute to the record were top contemporary artists in the UK (Steps, Boyzone, Robbie Williams & The Orb, Lightning Seeds).

"Beyond the cachet, the project checked all my boxes - a group I loved, a tribute album being put together by their label to honor them, and it was for charitable projects benefiting children and young people including projects to benefit those who are disadvantaged and homeless. Sign me up!

"Peace Bisquit, my A&R and management, as always on the case, immediately pulled in my long-time collaborators D-influence, who would come up with a gorgeous and immaculate production within a tight timetable. The main thing I needed to figure out was what song would I do, and what would make sense for me because it's going to live forever out there. When you honor your heroes, you wanna approach their work with reverence and respect, yet somehow make it your own at the same time.

"I didn't want to do any of the up-tempo songs as that would've seemed too obvious, and a bit lazy as a known dance/club artist. I looked at it as an opportunity to honor the craftsmanship and emotion in the Gibb Brothers songwriting and production. So I chose "How Deep Is Your Love", because it's tender and iconic. It will forever make you fall in love.

"It all seemed to happen in the blink of an eye, the track was done and the album came out. At the time, my life was moving 100 miles an hour so I didn't really have time to relish the moment. Now, years later, I'm able to fully appreciate the great work that was put together by the team. When I listen back, it's still tender and it still resonates! "

Lush piano chords, shimmering strings, warm guitars and Ultra's vocal sailing across the delicate disco production, 'How Deep Is Your Love' is a sumptuous musical affair that comes just in time for Valentine's Day. Original producer and frequent collaborators D-Influence ('New Kind Of Medicine', 'Twisted') handled production and arrangement duties for this faithful and now re-mastered version of the perennial classic. Speaking about their work with Ultra on the track, Kwame Kwaten of D-Influence said:

"Yeah this one is actually very special. I remember being called up to be asked to do it, we thought it was a great idea, we did not want to mess with the original arrangement. Ed Baden-Powell as per usual did his thing arrangement wise, strings totally on point, playing guitar, keys, bass, and programmed it too. Genius level. Steve Marston as always a G, Sarah Webb a queen, that's D-Influence! Groove and feel but classic still.

"My contribution was speaking with Bill Coleman, the 30 plus years umbilical chord of a manager of Ultra Naté about what they needed, and it had to be done quickly. So my role... well... just being there, assisting with vocal production and coming up with melody ideas for the backgrounds when and if Ultra needed any. I'm not a singer, but I do have good ideas I've been told. These again though were a team effort as Ultra's style is sooooo her own. Whatever you think she is going to do, she then puts it in the 'Ultra Blender' and it comes out classically Ultra! Hers is a unique and timeless voice. A one off, can't be copied."

Sure to be a hit across radio and playlists as the planet's most romantic day dawns, it's another reminder of just how timeless Ultra Naté has become. With a career that spans over three decades, ten albums, countless singles, and constant live performances around the world, Ultra has proven herself one of the most legendary singer-songwriters in electronic and soul music. As she starts off 2025 with her take on 'How Deep Is Your Love', she opens up another year sure to be crammed with productions to delight fans new and old.

