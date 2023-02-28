Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
UK Dance Breakout Eliza Rose Follows #1 Hit 'B.O.T.A' with New Single 'Better Love'

UK Dance Breakout Eliza Rose Follows #1 Hit 'B.O.T.A' with New Single 'Better Love'

The track was released alongside a new music video.

Feb. 28, 2023  

One of last year's biggest breakout dance acts to emerge from the UK scene, Eliza Rose returns to share her highly anticipated "B.O.T.A." follow-up called "Better Love".

Produced by Mura Masa, this uplifting and giddy garage single premiered this morning by Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 and is featured on New Music Daily on Apple Music. The track lands just in time for spring - a sunshine bubbler to drive to with the roof down, Eliza Rose gives listeners a pure unadulterated reason to bounce and bop, showcasing her songwriting skill and mesmerizing vocals.

Speaking on the single, Eliza Rose says:

"I wanted to create something a little bit different from "B.O.T.A". Garage was one of my first introductions into electronic music so it was really important to me to have it represented in my repertoire. I speak a lot about my British working class background, and with garage being a British genre I wanted to simultaneously shine a light of these different parts of me, using idioms and sayings like "in for a penny, out for a pound".

I love English Literature and storytelling, and I know everyone can relate to stories of love and heartbreak so I wanted to explore both my vulnerability and modern feminine power. Ladies we cannot be taken for an eediat!"

In collaboration with her creative director Jeanie Crystal, the video dropping alongside the track sees Eliza continue to shine a light on her hometown, championing and telling the stories of those from her East London community.

Starring the cockney Pearly Kings and Queens of London - an organized charitable tradition of working-class culture in London - the video was shot across classic London landmarks. The perfect visual texture to the track, nothing but good vibes are portrayed in the final party scene inside the pub, with Eliza casting her real-life friends and family.

On the single artwork hand painted by artist Conor Murgatroyd, we see a depiction of Eliza Rose, her mother, and nephews in a brightly colored room in East London, donned in a distinctive suit covered with patterns of mother-of-pearl buttons.

A case of vinyl in the background with a Jamaican flag on the player, we are reminded of the beauty in her duality of identity as a Black British woman with Jamaican heritage, born and raised in East London.

Brit nominated for "Best Dance Act" and "Song Of The Year" for her #1 single "B.O.T.A. (Baddest Of Them All)", after gaining popularity from being spun in DJ sets at every corner of Glastonbury Festival last June and subsequently going viral on Tik Tok (8 billion views), the now Certified Platinum track (in UK, Ireland and Australia) topped the UK Singles Chart for two consecutive weeks during an 8 week top 10 stint, in a historic milestone as the first female DJ to reach #1 since Sonique's "It Feels So Good" in 2000.

Streamed over 160M times on Spotify alone and garnering critical acclaim from The Guardian, Pitchfork, NME, The Fader and more, Eliza has firmly established herself as one of the most exciting breakthrough artists of 2023 with further nods from Dazed, British Vogue and The Face.

She was nominated for "Best Dance/Electronic Act" at the 2023 MOBO's where she performed in a historic moment alongside Sonique and Sweet Female Attitude, and alongside Interplanetary Criminal won the award for "Best Track" at the DJ Mag Awards.

Bringing together her love of UK soundsystem music and soulful lyricism, she's a self-styled selector and resolute collector of vinyl. Deeply influenced by the music of her childhood - Amy Winehouse, 90s and 00s r'n'b and UKG- and the lineage of strong Black female vocalists that includes Billie Holiday, Esther Phillips and Nina Simone, as a vocalist and DJ she brings together Soundsystem culture, house, garage, jungle, brokenbeat and even harder warehouse sounds.

Watch the new music video here:

Photo Credit: Phoebe Cowley



LA via Paris Pearl & The Oysters Announce Album Coast 2 Coast Photo
LA via Paris' Pearl & The Oysters Announce Album 'Coast 2 Coast'
Juliette Pearl Davis and Joachim Polack aren’t just musical collaborators – they've connected with artists including Lætitia Sadier (Stereolab), Riley Geare (Unknown Mortal Orchestra), Alan Palomo (Neon Indian), Dent May, and Alex Brettin (Mild High Club) who contributed to their first record for Stones Throw, Coast 2 Coast. 
Chlöe Bailey Announces First-Ever North American Headline Tour Photo
Chlöe Bailey Announces First-Ever North American Headline Tour
Singer/songwriter/producer Chlöe shares her first-ever live shows in celebration of her debut album In Pieces, releasing on March 31st. The R&B songstress will begin The In Pieces tour on April 11th in Chicago and includes stops in New York, Atlanta and more before concluding in Los Angeles on May 3rd.
A Cappella Group Straight No Chaser Announces Yacht Rock Tour This Summer Photo
A Cappella Group Straight No Chaser Announces Yacht Rock Tour This Summer
Kicking off at The Wolftrap in Vienna, VA on June 21, the voyage winds its way through the US concluding at Verona, NY’s Turning Stone Casino on July 14.  Chart-topping yacht rock pioneers Ambrosia (“How Much I Feel,” “Biggest Part Of Me,” “You’re The Only Woman,” and “Holdin’ On To Yesterday”) will appear on select dates.
Oblivion Access Festival Announces Full 2023 Music Lineup Photo
Oblivion Access Festival Announces Full 2023 Music Lineup
Austin’s Oblivion Access Festival, the independent festival founded and produced by Dusty Brooks and Dorian Domi, revealed the full festival lineup featuring newly added headliners Faust, who are celebrating 50+ years as a band, Duster, who will perform for the first time ever in Texas, TR/ST, Clipping. & Earth, who will perform the album Earth.

From This Author - Michael Major


VIDEO: Berlin's Mynolia Releases Live Video & Announces SXSW ShowsVIDEO: Berlin's Mynolia Releases Live Video & Announces SXSW Shows
February 27, 2023

Mynolia has announced two SXSW dates and released live sessions of two of her songs, the title track “All Things Heavy,” and “The Bear & Shell.” Like Weyes Blood, Mynolia’s music is both personally and globally invested. Her lyrics bring out a universal vulnerability, such as in “White Noise.”
American Black Film Festival Producers to Launch a New Comedy EventAmerican Black Film Festival Producers to Launch a New Comedy Event
February 27, 2023

ABFF Ventures LLC has announced the launch of Because They’re Funny (BTF) Comedy Festival, a three-day event showcasing comedic talent within BIPOC communities. A spinoff of the American Black Film Festival, BTF will propel a new generation of stand-up comedians to stardom and showcase content in the comedy genre.
Weezer Announce 'Indie Rock Roadtrip' Tour DatesWeezer Announce 'Indie Rock Roadtrip' Tour Dates
February 27, 2023

Introducing (*drum roll please*)… Weezer’s Indie Rock Roadtrip! A 30-city run of Weezer shows, Weezer’s Indie Rock Roadtrip! pairs the alt legends with alternating support from iconic bands of the last fifteen years as well as the coolest up-and-comers: Modest Mouse and Momma, Future Islands and Joyce Manor, Spoon and White Reaper.
Disturbed Score 17th #1 at Rock Radio with 'Bad Man'Disturbed Score 17th #1 at Rock Radio with 'Bad Man'
February 27, 2023

The chart-topping track follows in the footsteps of the band’s 16th #1 Rock Radio single “Hey You,” which are both featured on their eighth studio album Divisive. The album debuted at #1 across multiple charts, including Billboard’s Top Alternative Albums Chart, Top Hard Rock Albums Chart, and Digital Albums Chart upon its release last fall.
Swim Camp Drops Album 'Steel Country' on Julia's WarSwim Camp Drops Album 'Steel Country' on Julia's War
February 27, 2023

Preceded by several singles, the vast array of genres folded into Steel Country speaks to the visionary nature of Morris’ songwriting. On “Dougie (For Sharyl)” he draws you in with a memorable chorus of thrashing garage rock guitars. Its lyrics paint a picture of the joys and turmoils inherent in a toxic friendship, and the places they lead you.
share