Tyshawn Sorey to Self-Release First Album of Covers 'Mesmerism' With Aaron Diehl & Matt Brewer

Mesmerism is a beautiful, swinging trio meeting led by drummer Tyshawn Sorey featuring two musicians whom he has considered his closest colleagues: pianist Aaron Diehl and bassist Matt Brewer. Sorey - a 2017 MacArthur Fellow, Professor of Music at the University of Pennsylvania, collaborator with Vijay Iyer, Kris Davis, Roscoe Mitchell, Hafez Modirzadeh, Myra Melford, Marilyn Crispell and other musical luminaries - puts forward his vision for Mesmerism as follows:

"My intent was to record this project with only an hour or two of rehearsal, and with a group of musicians who never performed on stage together. To that end, Mesmerism is a departure from the recordings I produced that contained thoroughly rehearsed, rigorously notated music for piano trio. For a long time, I felt an intense desire to record some of my favorite songs from the Great American Songbook as well as those by composers whose work I feel should also exist in this canon. Recording Mesmerism with these two wonderful, inspiring musicians inevitably proved to become the finest occasion for me to document my lifelong connection to the 'straight-ahead' continuum of this music."

Diehl, known for his close association with GRAMMY winner CÃ©cile McLorin Salvant and his acclaimed work as a leader for Mack Avenue, brings a refined touch and melodic sense to the project. "Aaron and I connected for the first time many years ago," Sorey recalls, "and from the start it felt like a brotherly connection. I wanted to make a recording with Aaron for several years after first meeting and listening to his brilliant performances of all kinds of music from different eras. Aaron's level of listening and interaction in this setting is unmistakably individualistic - very sophisticated and full of intention, soul, and depth. His playing never ceases to surprise or astonish me."

Brewer, a bandleader and accomplished player with the SFJAZZ Collective, Gonzalo Rubalcaba and many others, is as rock solid as he is creative and searching, having performed alongside Sorey in projects led by Steve Lehman, Ambrose Akinmusire, Lage Lund, Steve Coleman and more.

"Besides how proficient he is on the bass in so many styles of music," Sorey declares, "I am constantly amazed by Matt's ability to swing and groove hard, to play contrapuntally, and to be always fully present in the music. For example, I tend to sometimes play phrases that are considered extremely adventurous over song forms and Matt is always right there with me. He's a musician who brings with him a well thought out sense of adventure, along with incredibly open ears and a solid approach to rhythm."

Picking songs for Mesmerism would not necessarily become an excuse to make an album of deconstructed, highly clever reworkings. Put another way, "I wanted to keep things simple and let the beauty of these songs remain in our interpretations while including, to a small degree, simple alterations of the song materials," says Sorey.

While a straightforward approach applies to "Enchantment" by Horace Silver, "Two Over One" by Muhal Richard Abrams and (on CD and streaming only) the closing "REM Blues" by Duke Ellington, such alterations become readily apparent on the remaining selections. On "Detour Ahead," for example, Sorey, a self-described Bill Evans aficionado, tips his hat to the late master with an arrangement that "constantly 'detours' from the original key that we've established by harmonically modulating to other keys of the song within its entire structure."

Later, in Sorey's treatment of Paul Motian's "From Time to Time," the song is nearly unrecognizable, in that "the original melody is suspended in feeling and is also simultaneously conjunct and disjunct with no reference to a particular key center until the song's closing melodic statement performed by the trio."

Making a jazz piano trio album like Mesmerism is something Sorey's admirers might not have expected, but his intent was not to throw curveballs for the sake of doing so. The goal, he explains, was "not to reinvent the wheel or prove anything, but to document the unwavering love and appreciation I have for these songs in the most honest, earnest way I can. I have always welcomed the opportunity to play this music, and, after having been typecast as being a so-called 'avant-gardist' for nearly two decades, I decided that it was finally time for me to make this recording date happen myself with musicians I deeply respect and admire."

Tyshawn Sorey has been praised by Modern Drummer Magazine as a musician who "explores the inner and outer reaches of modern jazz and serious contemporary music...[y]et no matter how far he travels, he remains anchored by a firm sense of tradition."

Hailed by The New York Times as "an artist who is at the nexus of the music industry's artistic and social concerns," Sorey has numerous extended concert pieces to his credit, including Monochromatic Light (Afterlife), For Roscoe Mitchell, Songs for Death, and For George Lewis.

He has also held composer and artist residencies with Opera Philadelphia, the Seattle Symphony, and Harvard University. His recent major appearances on disc as a drummer include Uneasy (with Vijay Iyer and Linda May Han Oh), Tyshawn & King (with Philly DJ and innovator King Britt), and On Common Ground (with Mike Sopko and Bill Laswell).

Sorey's trio with pianist Cory Smythe and bassist Chris Tordini has earned critical acclaim for their releases Alloy and Verisimilitude. His varied ensemble recordings The Inner Spectrum of Variables, Pillars, and Unfiltered have cemented his reputation as "an extraordinary talent who can see across the entire musical landscape" (Alex Ross, The New Yorker).