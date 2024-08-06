Tyler Hubbard Releases New Apple Music Nashville Sessions

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Apple Music and 22x No. 1 country hitmaker Tyler Hubbard share Hubbard’s Apple Music Nashville Sessions, featuring three electrifying performances recorded live in Spatial Audio at Apple Music's studios in Nashville, TN.

The 3-song EP features a reimagining of The Weeknd’s hit “Blinding Lights,” as well as performances of Hubbard’s “Turn” from his new album ‘Strong’ (4.12 via EMI Nashville) and “Me For Me” from his debut self-titled record. Fans can listen to the EP exclusively on Apple Music.

Hubbard is currently headlining fairs and festivals across the US to gear up for his headline ‘Strong World Tour.’ The tour kicks off on September 6th in Indianapolis, IN and includes stops in Canada and Australia before wrapping at Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium.

For more information and tickets to the ‘Strong World Tour,’ visit HERE.

Apple Music Nashville Sessions Tracklist

1. “Blinding Lights (Apple Music Sessions)”

2. “Turn (Apple Music Sessions)”

3. “Me For Me (Apple Music Sessions)”

Tyler Hubbard Tour Dates:

Thurs., Aug. 15 | CMAC Performing Arts Center | Canandaigua, NY

Fri., Aug. 16 | Lasso Festival de Musique Country | Montréal, QC, CA

Sat., Aug. 17 | Vermont State Fair | Rutland, VT

Sun., Aug. 18 | Indian Ranch | Webster, MA

Sat., Aug. 24 | BMO Stadium | Los Angeles, CA^

Fri., Aug. 30 | Denim On The Diamond | Kelowna, BC, CA

Thurs., Sept. 5 | Tri-State Rodeo | Fort Madison, IA

Fri., Sept. 6 | 8 Seconds Saloon | Indianapolis, IN+

Sat., Sept. 7 | The Sylvee | Madison, WI+

Thurs., Sept. 12 | The Signal | Chattanooga, TN+

Fri., Sept. 13 | The Blue Room | Statesboro, GA+

Sat., Sept. 14 | Buford Community Center Concert Lawn | Buford, GA+

Thurs., Sept. 19 | Avondale Brewing Company | Birmingham, AL+

Sat., Sept. 21 | Coyote Joe’s | Charlotte, NC+

Fri., Oct. 4 | Deni Ute Muster | Deniliquin, NSW, AUS

Sun., Oct. 6 | Forum | Melbourne, VIC, AUS%

Wed., Oct. 9 | Enmore Theatre | Sydney, NSW, AUS%

Fri., Oct. 11 | Savannah In The Round | Mareeba, QLD, AUS

Sat., Oct. 12 | Over Yonder Country Music Festival | Sandstone Point, QLD, AUS

Sun., Oct. 13 | The Star Theatre | Gold Coast, QLD, AUS%

Thurs., Oct. 24 | Haute Spot | Cedar Park, TX+

Fri., Oct. 25 | Billy Bob’s | Fort Worth, TX+

Sat., Oct. 26 | House Of Blues | Houston, TX+

Thurs., Oct. 31 | GLC Live at 20 Monroe | Grand Rapids, MI+

Fri., Nov. 1 | History | Toronto, ON, CA+

Sat., Nov. 2 | Roxian | Pittsburgh, PA+

Thurs., Nov. 7 | Citizens House of Blues | Boston, MA+

Fri., Nov. 8 | The Fillmore | Philadelphia, PA+

Sat., Nov. 9 | The Fillmore | Silver Spring, MD+

Thurs., Nov. 14 | The Moon | Tallahassee, FL+

Fri., Nov. 15 | Abacoa Amphitheater | Jupiter, FL+

Sat., Nov. 16 | Apopka Amphitheater | Apopka, FL+

Thurs., Nov. 21 | Ryman Auditorium | Nashville, TN+

^ supporting Kane Brown

+ support from Alana Springsteen

% support from Wade Forster

Comments