Tyler Childers to Perform 'New Year's Eve Run' at Appalachian Wireless Arena

Acclaimed singer, songwriter and musician Tyler Childers will perform two special shows at Pikeville, KY's Appalachian Wireless Arena on Saturday, December 28 and Tuesday, December 31. Tickets for the "New Year's Eve Run 2019" are available for pre-sale starting tomorrow, September 18 at 10:00am ET with public on-sale following this Friday, September 20 at 10:00am ET.

In addition to the newly confirmed dates, Childers will embark on his sold-out "Country Squire Run" tour this fall and will make his headline debut at Nashville's historic Ryman Auditorium with four special sold-out shows next year: February 6, February 7, February 15 and February 16. See below for complete details.

These performances celebrate a landmark year for Childers, whose critically acclaimed new album Country Squire debuted at #1 on Billboard's Top Country Albums chart with over 32,000 equivalent units sold. Released on Hickman Holler Records/RCA Records, the album was produced by Sturgill Simpson and David Ferguson and recorded The Butcher Shoppe in Nashville.

In addition to Childers (vocals, acoustic guitar), the album features a number of world-renowned musicians including Stuart Duncan (fiddle, mandolin, banjo), Miles Miller(drums, background vocals) and Russ Pahl (acoustic guitar, electric guitar, pedal steel, Jaw harp, baritone).

Of the mission behind the album, Childers comments, "I hope that people in the area that I grew up in find something they can relate to. I hope that I'm doing my people justice and I hope that maybe someone from somewhere else can get a glimpse of the life of a Kentucky boy."

The release of Country Squire continues a series of breakout years for the Kentucky-native, whose critically acclaimed debut album, Purgatory, was released in 2017. The record-also produced by Sturgill Simpson and David Ferguson-landed on multiple "Best of 2017" lists including NPR Music, Rolling Stone, Noisey, The Bluegrass Situation, Wide Open Country and The Boot. Of the album, NPR Music raves "the intimacy he conjures is his gift, in this private moment made universal, and throughout his remarkable official debut," while Pitchfork declares "it's his voice, peppered with both the knowledge of the ages and the innocence of youth, that makes a song...so effective. Then it's the lyrics, a mix of plain-talk honesty and beguiling metaphors, that tip the scales to timeless." Since his debut, Childers was named "Emerging Artist of the Year" at the 2018 Americana Music Association Honors & Awards and has been featured on NPR Music's Tiny Desk Concert series and Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown. Additionally, he's toured extensively across the world including over 130 sold-out headline shows as well as multiple dates supporting John Prine. He has also performed at several major festivals including Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, Newport Folk Festival, Austin City Limits and Stagecoach.

TYLER CHILDERS TOUR DATES

September 28-Lewisburg, WV-Healing Appalachia Benefit Concert

September 30-Morrison, CO-Red Rocks Amphitheatre* (SOLD OUT)

October 4-Austin, TX-Austin City Limits Music Festival

October 5-Thackerville, OK-Winstar Casino (SOLD OUT)

October 7-Fayetteville, AR-Town Center (SOLD OUT)

October 8-Tulsa, OK-Cain's Ballroom (SOLD OUT)

October 11-Austin, TX-Austin City Limits Music Festival

October 14-Phoenix, AZ-The Van Buren (SOLD OUT)

October 15-San Diego, CA-The Observatory North Park (SOLD OUT)

October 17-Los Angeles, CA-The Wiltern† (SOLD OUT)

October 18-Oakland, CA-Fox Theater† (SOLD OUT)

October 20-Portland, OR-Crystal Ballroom (SOLD OUT)

October 21-Portland, OR-Crystal Ballroom (SOLD OUT)

October 22-Vancouver, BC-Commodore Ballroom† (SOLD OUT)

October 24-Bend, OR-Bend Concert Series @ Oregon Spirit Distillers† (SOLD OUT)

October 25-Seattle, WA-Paramount Theatre† (SOLD OUT)

October 26-Spokane, WA-Knitting Factory Concert House† (SOLD OUT)

October 29-St. Louis, MO-Stifel Theatre† (SOLD OUT)

October 30-St. Louis, MO-The Pageant (SOLD OUT)

October 31-Chicago, IL-Aragon Ballroom‡

November 2-Milwaukee, WI-Riverside Theater† (SOLD OUT)

November 3-Minneapolis, MN-First Avenue† (SOLD OUT)

November 4-Minneapolis, MN-First Avenue† (SOLD OUT)

November 12-15-Punta Cana, Dominican Republic-All the Best Fest

December 5-Indianapolis, IN-Murat Theatre (SOLD OUT)

December 6-Detroit, MI-The Fillmore# (SOLD OUT)

December 8-Toronto, ON-Rebel#

December 10-Boston, MA-House of Blues (SOLD OUT)

December 11-Philadelphia, PA-The Fillmore (SOLD OUT)

December 13-Washington, DC-The Anthem# (SOLD OUT)

December 14-Brooklyn, NY-Brooklyn Steel# (SOLD OUT)

December 15-Brooklyn, NY-Brooklyn Steel# (SOLD OUT)

December 18-Raleigh, NC-The Ritz# (SOLD OUT)

December 19-Charlotte, NC-The Fillmore# (SOLD OUT)

December 21-Atlanta, GA-The Tabernacle# (SOLD OUT)

December 22-Atlanta, GA-The Tabernacle# (SOLD OUT)

December 28-Pikeville, KY-Appalachian Wireless Arena

December 31-Pikeville, KY-Appalachian Wireless Arena

January 17, 2020-Dublin, Ireland-The Grand Social

January 18, 2020-Manchester, UK-Manchester Academy 2

January 19, 2020-Glasgow, UK-St. Luke's & The Winged Ox

January 21, 2020-London, UK-O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire

January 22, 2020-Nijmegen, Netherlands-Doornroosje

January 24, 2020-Copenhagen, Denmark-Pumpehuset

January 26, 2020-Stockholm, Sweden-Slaktkrykan

January 28, 2020-Berlin, Germany-Franz

January 29, 2020-Amsterdam, Netherlands-Paradiso Noord

February 6, 2020-Nashville, TN-Ryman Auditorium§ (SOLD OUT)

February 7, 2020-Nashville, TN-Ryman Auditorium§ (SOLD OUT)

February 15, 2020-Nashville, TN-Ryman Auditorium^ (SOLD OUT)

February 16, 2020-Nashville, TN-Ryman Auditorium** (SOLD OUT)

*with special guest Robert Earl Keen

†with special guest Courtney Marie Andrews

‡with special guests Robert Earl Keen and Courtney Marie Andrews

#with special guest Liz Cooper & The Stampede

§with special guest TBA

^with special guest Larry Cordle

**with special guest Daughter of Swords





