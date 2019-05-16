Tyler Childers Shares New Track HOUSE FIRE, New Album Out 8/2

Acclaimed singer/songwriter Tyler Childers is set to release his highly anticipated new album,Country Squire, August 2 via Hickman Holler Records/RCA Records. His first release in partnership with RCA Records, the album is now available for pre-order. In anticipation of the album's release, lead track "House Fire" premieres today. Listen to the song HERE.

Produced by Sturgill Simpson and David Ferguson, the album was recorded at The Butcher Shoppe in Nashville and consists of nine new songs written by Childers. In addition to Childers (vocals, acoustic guitar), the album features a number of world-renowned musicians includingStuart Duncan (fiddle, mandolin, banjo), Miles Miller (drums, background vocals) and Russ Pahl (acoustic guitar, electric guitar, pedal steel, Jaw harp, baritone).

Of the mission behind the album, Childers comments, "I hope that people in the area that I grew up in find something they can relate to. I hope that I'm doing my people justice and I hope that maybe someone from somewhere else can get a glimpse of the life of a Kentucky boy."

In celebration of the release, Childers will embark on his extensive "Country Squire Run" headlining tour this fall including stops at Los Angeles' The Wiltern, Brooklyn's Brooklyn Steel (two nights), Boston's House of Blues, Washington D.C.'s The Anthem, Seattle's Paramount Theatre, Minneapolis' First Avenue (two nights), Atlanta's The Tabernacle and Philadelphia's The Fillmore among several others. Tickets for the newly confirmed shows go on sale next Thursday, May 23 at 10:00 a.m. local time. Full ticket information including pre-sale timing is available via www.tylerchildersmusic.com.

The release of Country Squire continues a series of breakout years for the Kentucky-native, whose critically acclaimed debut album, Purgatory, was released in 2017. The record-also produced by Sturgill Simpson and David Ferguson-landed on multiple "Best of 2017" lists including NPR Music, Rolling Stone, Noisey, The Bluegrass Situation, Wide Open Country and The Boot. Of the album, NPR Music raves "the intimacy he conjures is his gift, in this private moment made universal, and throughout his remarkable official debut," while Pitchfork declares"it's his voice, peppered with both the knowledge of the ages and the innocence of youth, that makes a song...so effective. Then it's the lyrics, a mix of plain-talk honesty and beguiling metaphors, that tip the scales to timeless." Since his debut, Childers was named "Emerging Artist of the Year" at the 2018 Americana Music Association Honors & Awards and has been featured on NPR Music's Tiny Desk Concert series and Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown. Additionally, he's toured extensively across the world including over 130 sold-out headline shows as well as multiple dates supporting John Prine. He has also performed at several major festivals including Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, Newport Folk Festival, Austin City Limits and Stagecoach.

COUNTRY SQUIRE TRACK LIST

1. Country Squire

2. Bus Route

3. Creeker

4. Gemini

5. House Fire

6. Ever Lovin' Hand

7. Peace of Mind

8. All Your'n

9. Matthew

TYLER CHILDERS TOUR DATES

May 17-Knoxville, TN-Rhythm N' Blooms Festival

May 18-Birmingham, AL-Avondale Brewing Company

May 19-Birmingham, AL-Avondale Brewing Company

May 25-Cumberland, MD-DelFest

May 31-Minden, WV-Mountain Music Festival

June 5-Nashville, TN-Mary Stuart's Late Night Jam

June 6-Nelsonville, OH-Nelsonville Music Festival

June 8-Highland Park, IL-Ravinia Festival*

July 3-Corpus Christi, TX-American Bank Center Selena Auditorium†

July 4-Kerrville, TX-Louise Hays Park†

July 5-Galveston, TX-The Grand 1894 Opera House†

July 13-Greenfield, MA-Green River Festival

July 14-Louisville, KY-Forecastle Festival

July 19-Peoria, IL-Tailgate N' Tallboys @ Peoria Riverfront

July 26-Floyd, VA-FloydFest

August 1-Bend, OR-Bend Summer Concert Series‡

August 2-3-Happy Valley, OR-Pickathon

August 11-Lexington, KY-Railbird Festival

August 14-Sedalia, MO-Missouri State Fair

August 22-23-Tonder, Denmark-Tonder Festival

August 24-Amstelveen, Netherlands-Once in a Blue Moon Festival

August 28-Brighton, UK-The Haunt

August 29-Nottingham, UK-Bodega Social

August 31-September 1-Salisbury, England-End of the Road Festival

September 30-Morrison, CO-Red Rocks Amphitheatre†

October 4-Austin, TX-Austin City Limits Music Festival

October 5-Thackerville, OK-Winstar Casino

October 7-Fayetteville, AR-Town Center

October 8-Tulsa, OK-Cain's Ballroom

October 11-Austin, TX-Austin City Limits Music Festival

October 14-Phoenix, AZ-The Van Buren

October 15-San Diego, CA-The Observatory North Park

October 17-Los Angeles, CA-The Wiltern‡

October 18-Oakland, CA-Fox Theater‡

October 22-Vancouver, BC-Commodore Ballroom‡

October 25-Seattle, WA-Paramount Theatre‡

October 26-Spokane, WA-Knitting Factory Concert House‡

October 29-St. Louis, MO-Stifel Theatre‡

November 2-Milwaukee, WI-Riverside Theater‡

November 3-Minneapolis, MN-First Avenue‡

November 4-Minneapolis, MN-First Avenue‡

November 11-15-Punta Cana, Dominican Republic-All the Best Fest

December 6-Detroit, MI-The Fillmore§

December 8-Toronto, ON-Rebel§

December 10-Boston, MA-House of Blues

December 11-Philadelphia, PA-The Fillmore

December 13-Washington, DC-The Anthem

December 14-Brooklyn, NY-Brooklyn Steel

December 15-Brooklyn, NY-Brooklyn Steel

December 18-Raleigh, NC-The Ritz§

December 19-Charlotte, NC-The Fillmore§

December 21-Atlanta, GA-The Tabernacle§

*with John Prine

†with Robert Earl Keen

‡with Courtney Marie Andrews

§with Liz Cooper & The Stampede





