Ty Dolla $ign Premieres Visual For PURPLE EMOJI Featuring J. Cole

Multi-platinum, Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter/producer TY DOLLA $IGN has released the stunning companion visual for "PURPLE EMOJI (FEAT. J. COLE)," the first single off the musical phenom's forthcoming third studio album, coming very soon. The video, directed by Olivia Rose, was shot in Brooklyn and is visually different than what Dolla $ign fans are used to seeing from the self-proclaimed REAL 'King of R&B.'

"Purple Emoji instantly connected with me on an authentic level. it's so amazing to hear that sort of vulnerability from artists who are talking about their day ones and a love that we can all relate to," said the video's director, Olivia Rose. "I wanted to stay true to the lyrics and create a video that showed real couples, real friends, real siblings and the tiniest of actions of intimacy they share. I think the outcome is a video that can resonate with all people from all walks of life and is representative of the full spectrum of love."

Check out the video here:

"PURPLE EMOJI (FEAT. J. COLE)" is available to stream and download on all platforms.

For more information, please visit: http://www.dollasignworld.com

Photo Credit: Gabriel Thompson





