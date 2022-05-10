Ty Dolla $ign Joins Billboard MusicCon as Saturday Headliner

Today, Billboard revealed that international superstar Ty Dolla $ign, partner of presenting sponsor, Smirnoff, will take the stage on Saturday, May 14 for an unforgettable headlining performance as part of the two-day Billboard MusicCon (May 13 - 14) at AREA15 in Las Vegas.

The inaugural first-of-its-kind event will expand the footprint of the Billboard Music Awards through exclusive conversations, unique fan experiences, and nightly performances to celebrate the past year in music while setting the tone for what artists, trends, and songs will dominate the music landscape in the year to come. Fans can RSVP to the free concerts or purchase Summit tickets HERE.

Billboard MusicCon kicks off on Friday, May 13 with a Summit featuring thought leaders, artists, and executives converging for a series of intimate conversations on the evolving music scene that continues to shift across genres and cultures, followed by an evening concert with Shenseea and more.

Confirmed panels and participants at Friday's Summit include: "Women on the Rise - Management 101" with top industry managers Dina Sahim (Swedish House Mafia, French Montana), Alex DePersia (Pharrell Williams, Gracie Abrams), and Nelly Ortiz (DJ Khaled); "Don't F*ck with Ukraine!" with Ukrainian artist Max Barskih; "The Explosion of Afro-Fusion" with Burna Boy; "The Future of Reggaeton" with Rauw Alejandro; "The Future of Hip Hop" with Latto, and "A Decade of Touring" with Machine Gun Kelly; and more listed on BillboardMusicCon.com.

Billboard MusicCon concerts on May 13-14 are free and entry will be on a first come, first serve basis as capacity is limited. Entry is not guaranteed and fans are encouraged to RSVP. Fans with Summit badges are allowed access to all Billboard MusicCon events with guaranteed fast pass entry to MusicCon concerts, and access to the Billboard MusicCon After Parties at Zouk Nightclub on Friday, May 13 with Machine Gun Kelly and Saturday, May 14 with Zedd.

Presenting partner Smirnoff is opening the door to spontaneous, one-of-a-kind experiences For the People with its NEW Smirnoff Neon Lemonade Collection, including its new Smirnoff Neon Lemonade ICE and Seltzer variety packs, and new Smirnoff Peach Lemonade flavored spirit. MusicCon goers are invited to "Squeeze the day" with a vibrant lemonade wonderland experience, with delicious fun around every corner.

Attendees (21+) can mingle in a world where a simple lemon unlocks spontaneous bold experiences, including tickets to the Billboard Music Awards and performances from VIP artists like DJ Brittany Sky and more. And for the fans at home, Smirnoff is sharing custom playlists and the sweetest content from the hottest artists including Ty Dolla $ign. But that's not all. Throughout the summer, Smirnoff will give adults a chance to squeeze the day with surprise lemonade drops across the country, quenching the thirst for fun we've all been craving.

Honda, Billboard's long-standing automotive partner, will present the "The Future of Reggaeton" panel with Rauw Alejandro, as well as Shenseea's Saturday night performance during Billboard MusicCon. Most recently, Honda presented the Billboard Women in Music Rising Star award to Gabby Barrett and continues to work closely with Billboard, furthering the brand's commitment towards supporting the music industry's emerging artists.

The 2022 Billboard Music Awards, hosted by Sean "DIDDY'' Combs, will broadcast live coast-to-coast from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 15 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on NBC and will stream live on Peacock. For more information visit BillboardMusicAwards.com.

Billboard is a global music media brand, with a renowned authority among artists, fans, and the industry at large. Billboard powers the ultimate global music destination and magazine, featuring unrivaled reporting on music news, issues, trends, and the industry's definitive charts, encompassing the most complete and well-respected database of charts across all music genres. Billboard also produces elite conferences and events which regularly convene influential industry stakeholders and consumers around important conversations.