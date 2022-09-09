Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Two-Time Grammy Award Winner Zach Williams Releases Latest Track 'Looking for You'

The track was released alongside a new lyric video.

Sep. 09, 2022  

Today, two-time GRAMMY Award winner and multi-platinum selling artist Zach Williams has released another song from his much-anticipated third studio album. The highly relatable and introspective track, "Looking For You," looks back on all the challenges Williams has been through that have led him to this point in his life, however unexpected.

"It might be the most personal song on the record," Zach explains. "It reminds me of an old saying, 'The first place you find something is the last place you look for it.' I've tried to fill all these holes in my life. The material things I thought would make me happy didn't. In some respects, this sums up the record. I've been down a lot of roads to get to where I am today."

Over the last few years two-time GRAMMY Award winner and multi-platinum selling artist Zach Williams has established himself as a force to be reckoned with. From sold out headline performances to multiple number one radio singles and over 1.3 billion of streams Williams has used his unique blend of southern rock and country to deliver a deeply personal message of redemption that has connected with audiences across the globe.

His gold certified and GRAMMY Award winning duet with Dolly Parton, "There was Jesus," topped the Pandora Top Spins chart for twelve consecutive weeks, was named one of Pandora's top 100 songs, and he performed the groundbreaking track at the 53rd Annual CMA Awards. Williams is currently on tour and preparing for the release of new music.

