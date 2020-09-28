Two Door Cinema Club Launches 'My First Tour' Podcast

The podcast features Sam Halliday and Kevin Baird, with long-time friend and collaborator, Gregg 'Babysweet' Houston

Two Door Cinema Club today unveil their brand new podcast series 'My First Tour'. 'My First Tour', or MFT for short, started as a classic in-joke: a perfect way to describe the rookie errors and mistakes young artists make when touring the world. Comprising six episodes, the MFT Podcast series gives fans a peek behind the curtain with Two Door Cinema Club's Sam Halliday and Kevin Baird and their long-time friend and collaborator, Gregg 'Babysweet' Houston, offering a candid, humorous and touching insight into life on the road.

Episodes 1 and 2 are available today, with Episode 1 seeing the band take us on a guided tour of the fabled tour bus, from squeezing into their first ever tour van supporting Phoenix in 2010, to picking bunks in fully kitted out double deckers; lifting the lid on bus toilet etiquette on the way. Episode 2 delves into what it's like touring as a support band and the importance of pacing yourself when drinking with megastars. Episodes 3 - 6 will be released weekly from next Monday. Across the six episodes the boys will discuss everything from backstage life at music festivals, navigating working with labels and managers, and playing late night cable TV shows in the US.

The news of their first ever podcast follows the release of Lost Songs (Found), a seven-track EP of rarities and B-sides from the band's early career, which formed part of the 10 year anniversary celebrations of their acclaimed 2010 multi-platinum LP Tourist History. Fast forward a decade and Two Door have just released their third UK Top 5 album in 2019's False Alarm. A wide-screen and wonderfully expansive pop record that saw critics applaud the band at their creative best yet and resulted in acclaimed live performances across the 2019 festival season, including Radio 1's Big Weekend and co-headlining Glastonbury's Other Stage, before closing an arena tour with a landmark performance at London's The O2 Arena.

Last month the band were one of the first acts to play a socially distant show at Newcastle's Virgin Money Unity Arena. For those missing the joys of live music, the 'My First Tour' Podcast will give a welcomed insight into what goes down on the other side of the stage. Listen to the lads bare all and hopefully provide some hard learned lessons to the next generation of touring musicians. Lesson one: absolutely, never, under-any-circumstances, number 2s on the tour bus.

My First Tour Podcast Episodes:

1: Tour Bus

On their maiden podcast voyage the lads take you on a guided tour of the elusive tour bus. It's time to lift the lid on toilet etiquette

2: Support Bands

The lads talk you through what it's really like to go on tour with the big guys; just don't overdo it on the free champagne

3: Festivals part 1

Glastonbury, Coachella, Rock En Seine...the boys have been at them all! What's backstage really like and can you share a tiramisu with Lady Gaga in catering? Tune in to find out

4: Festivals part 2

Far too much craic flowed to fit it into one episode; check out part two for the inside scoop on Jay Z's favourite football team and how much Frank Ocean loves a fence

5: Labels and Managers

After a lucky escape with some Catfishers, the lads paint a picture of what it's like to have industry representation. From bribes attached to demo CDs to using your connections to get front row Justin Bieber tickets, the lads have seen it all

6: Tv Shows

Making their network television debut. Chatting Irish castles with Kim Khardashian to giving Thor something to sing about, the lads lift the lid on late night cable

View More Music Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You