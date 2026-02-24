Cat Power Expands ''The Greatest' 20th Anniversary Tour'

🎭 NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Cat Power has expanded her recently launched The Greatest 20th Anniversary Tour, a live run that sees her and her all-star backing band, Dirty Delta Blues, celebrating the 20th anniversary of 2006’s The Greatest by performing the LP in its entirety.

The newly announced headline dates begin July 16 at Miami, FL’s ZeyZey Miami, and then travel across North America through mid-August. Ticket pre-sales begin tomorrow, Wednesday, February 25, at 10 AM (local), and the general on-sale begins this Friday, February 27, at 10 AM (local). For complete details and ticket information, please visit here.

The Greatest 20th Anniversary Tour got underway earlier this month, continuing Thursday, February 26 at Minneapolis, MN’s historic First Avenue and then traveling North America, Europe, and the United Kingdom through early November. Shows have quickly sold out in several markets, including New York City’s Webster Hall (March 7) and Paris, France’s Salle Pleyel (October 31), with tickets extremely limited elsewhere.

Cat Power recently kicked off her 20th anniversary celebration of The Greatest with the acclaimed new EP, Redux, available now both digitally and on 10” vinyl via Domino Recording Company. The three-song project features a new rendition of Prince’s “Nothing Compares 2 U,” recorded in tribute to the late, great guitarist Teenie Hodges, a member of The Memphis Rhythm Band that backed Cat Power on The Greatest and with whom the singer-songwriter, otherwise known as Chan Marshall, formed a close bond before his passing in 2014.

Recorded by GRAMMY Award-winning engineer and longtime collaborator Stuart Sikes (Loretta Lynn, The White Stripes) at Austin, TX’s Church House Studios with backing by Dirty Delta Blues, the group assembled for the world tour that followed The Greatest comprising guitarist Judah Bauer (The Jon Spencer Blues Explosion), keyboardist Gregg Foreman (The Delta 72, Jesse Malin), bassist Erik Paparozzi (Lizard Music), and drummer Jim White (Dirty Three, Hard Quartet) – Redux further includes a brand new re-recording of James Brown’s chart-topping classic, “Try Me” (which was among those first recorded during the original sessions that produced The Greatest but never completed), as well as a re-imagined version of Marshall’s own “Could We."

Cat Power’s seventh studio album, The Greatest, was released in January 2006. The album marked the first Cat Power release to exclusively feature songs written by Marshall and entered the Billboard 200 at #34. The collection was awarded the 2006 Shortlist Music Prize and was also nominated for a Brit Award for Best International Female Vocal.

Cat Power – The Greatest 20th Anniversary Tour 2026

FEBRUARY

26 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue

27 – Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre

28 – Detroit, MI – Saint Andrew’s Hall

MARCH

1 – Toronto, ON – History

3 – Kingston, NY – Ulster Performing Arts Center

4 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner

6 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel (SOLD OUT)

7 – New York, NY – Webster Hall (SOLD OUT)

8 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

10 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club

12 – Atlanta, GA – The Eastern

13 – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel (SOLD OUT)

14 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl Nashville

JULY

16 – Miami, FL – ZeyZey Miami *

17 – Tampa, FL – The Ritz Ybor *

18 – Orlando, FL – The Beacham *

19 – Charleston, SC – Charleston Music Hall *

21 – Saxapahaw, NC – Haw River Ballroom *

22 – Richmond, VA – The Broadberry *

24 – Norwalk, CT – District Music Hall *

26 – Portsmouth, NH – The Music Hall *

27 – Montréal, QC – Théâtre Beanfield *

29 – Geneva, NY – Smith Opera House *

30 – Pittsburgh, PA – Mr. Smalls Theatre *

31 – Louisville, KY – Headliners Music Hall *

AUGUST

1 – Indianapolis, IN – Deluxe at Old National Centre *

3 – Boulder, CO – Chautauqua Auditorium *

4 – Steamboat Springs, CO – Strings Music Pavilion *

6 – Bozeman, MT – The Elm *

7 – Calgary, AB – The Palace Theatre *

10 Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom *

11 – Victoria, BC – Capital Ballroom *

13 – Forest Grove, OR – McMenamins Grand Lodge

14 – Boise, ID – Knitting Factory Concert House *

17 – Menlo Park, CA – The Guild Theatre *

18 – Ojai, CA – Libbey Bowl *

OCTOBER

7 – Helsinki, Finland – House of Culture

9 – Johanneshov, Sweden – Fållan

10 – Oslo, Norway – Sentrum Scene

11 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Vega

12 – Hamburg, Germany – Docks

14 – Warsaw, Poland – Stodola

15 – Berlin, Germany – Huxleys Neue Welt

17 – Cologne, Germany – Live Music Hall

19 – Vienna, Austria – Wiener Konzerthaus

20 – Munich, Germany – Muffathalle

21 – Strasbourg, France – La Laiterie

23 – Lausanne, Switzerland – Les Docks

24 – Lyon, France – Le Radiant

25 – Ramonville-Saint-Agne, France – Le Bikini

26 – Rennes, France – Le MeM

28 – Antwerp, Belgium – De Roma

29 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Paradiso

30 – Luxembourg, Luxembourg – Philharmonie Luxembourg (SOLD OUT)

31 – Paris, France – Salle Pleyel (SOLD OUT)

NOVEMBER

2 – Bristol, UK – Bristol Beacon

3 – London, UK – Roundhouse

4 – Manchester, UK – Albert Hall

5 – Glasgow, UK – Barrowland

7 – Dublin, Ireland – Vicar Street

9 – Paris, France – Salle Pleyel

10 – Rouen, France – Le 106

11 – Brest, France – La Carene

* NEWLY ANNOUNCED DATE

Photo Courtesy of Cat Power