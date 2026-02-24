A.J. Croce Adds Additional 'Croce Plays Croce Tour' Dates for This Fall
Son of the singer-songwriter Jim Croce, A.J.'s show features a blend of Jim's songs alongside his own originals.
Singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist A.J. Croce is taking his Croce Plays Croce Tour across the country, with 19 additional North American dates announced for this fall following the first leg of the tour, which gets underway on March 10, 2026 in Birmingham, AL.
Son of the singer-songwriter Jim Croce, A.J.'s show features a blend of Jim's songs, such as “Operator”, “You Don’t Mess Around with Jim”, “Bad Bad Leroy Brown”, and “Time in a Bottle," alongside A.J.’s own originals. For tour dates, tickets, and more information, visit here.
Croce Plays Croce 2026 Tour Dates:
MARCH
10 – Birmingham, AL – The Lyric Theatre
11 – Huntsville, AL – Mars Music Hall
13 – Memphis, TN – Graceland Soundstage
14 – Knoxville, TN – Tennessee Theatre
15 – Nashville, IN – Brown County Music Center
17 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion
18 – San Antonio, TX – Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
20 – Arlington, TX – Arlington Music Hall
21 – Austin, TX – Paramount Theatre
22 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center
APRIL
9 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Universal Preservation Hall
10 – Tarrytown, NY – Tarrytown Music Hall
11 – Ledyard, CT – Foxwoods Resort Casino
12 – Derry, NH – Tupelo Music Hall
JUNE
13 – Las Vegas, NV – Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
20 – Milwaukee, WI – Summerfest 2026
26 – Shipshewana, IN – Blue Gate Performing Arts Center
27 – Des Plaines, IL – The Des Plaines Theatre
28 – St. Charles, IL – Arcada Theatre
AUGUST
7 – Cape May, NJ – Cape May Convention Hall
8 – Brookville, NY – Tilles Center - Krasnoff Theater
SEPTEMBER
9 – Park City, UT – The Egyptian Theatre
10 – Park City, UT – The Egyptian Theatre
11 – Park City, UT – The Egyptian Theatre
12 – Park City, UT – The Egyptian Theatre
15 – Tucson, AZ – Fox Theatre Tucson
16 – Mesa, AZ – Ikeda Theatre: Mesa Arts Center
18 – Cerritos, CA – Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts
19 – San Diego, CA – Humphreys Concerts by the Bay
20 – Los Angeles, CA – Orpheum Theatre
22 – Fresno, CA – Warnors Theatre
23 – Santa Barbara, CA – Lobero Theatre
25 – Sacramento, CA – Crest Theatre
26 – Reno, NV – Silver Legacy Grand Exposition Hall
27 – Saratoga, CA – The Mountain Winery
29 – Eugene, OR – McDonald Theatre
30 – Seattle, WA – Moore Theatre
OCTOBER
1 – Portland, OR – REVOLUTION Hall
About A.J. Croce:
Over the course of three and a half decades and eleven studio albums, A.J. Croce has seen more than twenty songs reach Billboard’s Top 40 charts across multiple genres. His music features a blend of American roots, rock ’n’ roll, blues, jazz, soul, and world music. Throughout his career, he has shared the stage with Ray Charles, B.B. King, James Brown, Willie Nelson, Lyle Lovett, and Rod Stewart.
Photo Credit: Jim Shea
Videos