Blues Traveler Expands 2026 Tour, Including Bonnaroo and Red Rocks

Rock band Blues Traveler has expanded their 2026 touring slate with a new run of headline dates, adding to a year that features festival appearances like Bonnaroo and their annual Fourth of July show at Red Rocks Amphitheatre. Ticket on-sales begin Friday, February 27, at 10 am local time. Visit The Blues Traveler website here for more information and to purchase tickets.

In addition to these newly announced dates, Blues Traveler will hit the road with Gin Blossoms for a 35-date co-headlining tour set to kick off on Monday, July 6 at the Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park with special guests Spin Doctors. The bands behind hits like “Run-Around” and “Hey Jealousy” will light up stages from the Hollywood Bowl to SummerStage in Central Park, culminating on Saturday, September 19.

Speaking on the co-headlining run with Gin Blossoms, frontman John Popper shares, “It’s rare when a package feels so much like home that it carries a spirit which becomes tangible to an audience. That was the case — by all accounts — regarding our summer tour last year with Spin Doctors and Gin Blossoms. We grew up with Spin Doctors as pups in the same litter… ours is a shared origin story. But working with Gin Blossoms was a first. Their music was everywhere when we were coming up, and yet only last summer did we have the opportunity to learn how fun it is playing with them — and to discover how much energy our three bands put out in combination. So, we’ve decided to take this show everywhere we missed last year. We’re excited to bring it to you.”

Over their career, Blues Traveler has played more than 2,000 live shows in front of over 30 million people and, with “Run-Around,” achieved the longest-charting radio single in Billboard history, earning the band a GRAMMY for Best Rock Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals.

In 2021, Blues Traveler released the GRAMMY-nominated Traveler’s Blues (Round Hill Records), a collection of reimagined and recharged classics from the American blues songbook and the group’s first official blues album. The second release in this series, 2023’s Traveler’s Soul, takes a similar approach, consisting of cover songs from a specific genre, this time classic R&B and soul.

Tour Dates

DATE CITY/STATE VENUE Friday, May 1 Thibodaux, LA Thibodaux Firemen's Fair+ Sunday, May 3 Columbus, GA RiverCenter for the Performing Arts+ Tuesday, May 5 Memphis, TN Graceland Soundstage+ Thursday, May 7 Mobile, AL Saenger Theatre+ Saturday, May 9 Lake Charles, LA L'Auberge Casino Resort+ Thursday, May 14 Cedar Park, TX Haute Spot+ Friday, May 15 Richardson, TX Wildflower! Arts & Music Festival Friday, June 12 Manchester, TN Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival Saturday, June 13 Black River Falls, WI Ho-Chunk Gaming+ Saturday, July 4 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre^+ Monday, July 6 Grand Junction, CO Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park* Thursday, July 9 Eugene, OR Cuthbert Amphitheater* Friday, July 10 Seattle, WA Marymoor Live* Tuesday, July 14 Salt Lake City, UT TBA* Thursday, July 16 Sparks, NV Nugget Casino Resort - Grand Ballroom* Friday, July 17 Rohnert Park, CA Green Music Center* Saturday, July 18 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl Friday, July 24 Chicago, IL Brookfield Zoo Chicago+ Tuesday, July 28 Sidney, ME Bowl in the Pines* Thursday, July 30 Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center* Friday, July 31 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena* Saturday, August 1 Atlantic City, NJ Ocean Casino Resort* Tuesday, August 4 Selbyville, DE Freeman Arts Pavilion* Thursday, August 6 Asbury Park, NJ Stone Pony Summer Stage* Saturday, August 8 Columbus, OH Celeste Center (Ohio Expo Center)* Sunday, August 9 Canandaigua, NY CMAC* Tuesday, August 11 Vienna, VA Filene Center at Wolf Trap*+ Wednesday, August 12 Vienna, VA Filene Center at Wolf Trap* Friday, August 14 Boston, MA Leader Bank Pavilion* Saturday, August 15 New York City, NY SummerStage in Central Park* Tuesday, August 18 Hamburg, NY TBA* Tuesday, August 25 Bethlehem, PA Levitt Pavilion SteelStacks* Thursday, August 27 Glen Allen, VA SERVPRO After Hours Concerts at The Innsbrook Pavilion* Friday, August 28 Cary, NC Koka Booth Amphitheatre* Saturday, August 29 Charlotte, NC Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre* Tuesday, September 1 Clearwater, FL The BayCare Sound* Thursday, September 3 Hollywood, FL Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood* Friday, September 4 St. Augustine, FL The St. Augustine Amphitheatre* Saturday, September 5 Atlanta, GA Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park* Tuesday, September 8 Louisville, KY Iroquois Amphitheater* Thursday, September 10 Des Moines, IA Lauridsen Amphitheater at Water Works Park* Friday, September 11 Omaha, NE Shadow Ridge Music Festival* Saturday, September 12 Waite Park, MN The Ledge Amphitheater* Tuesday, September 15 Kansas City, MO Starlight Theatre* Thursday, September 17 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center* Friday, September 18 Allegan, MI Allegan County Fair* Saturday, September 19 Traverse City, MI Turtle Creek Stadium*

+Newly Announced Dates ^With Better Than Ezra & The Record Company *Co-Headlining Dates w/ Gin Blossoms

Photo Credit: Graham Fielder