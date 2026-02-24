Corinne Bailey Rae to Play 'Like a Star' 20th Anniversary Tour

🎭 NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter and musician, Corinne Bailey Rae has announced her 20th anniversary tour: “Like a Star: Celebrating 20 Years of Corinne Bailey Rae." The tour will make 23 stops in the U.S. (New York, Toronto, Chicago, Los Angeles, and more), UK, Hungary and the Netherlands.

An artist pre-sale will begin on Wednesday, February 25th at 10AM local time, followed by local and Spotify pre-sales on Thursday, February 26th at 10AM local time. Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, February 27th at 10AM local time. For additional information on tickets, please visit here.

During this run of shows, Bailey Rae will perform the 4x-platinum album Corinne Bailey Rae in its entirety. The album was a commercial success upon its release in 2006, debuting at #1 in the U.K. and peaking at #4 in the US. It featured the song “Put Your Records On” which has garnered over 1 billion streams. In her career to date, Bailey Rae has released four critically acclaimed studio albums, selling over 10 million albums worldwide and earning two GRAMMY Awards (6x nominee), two MOBOS, two Mercury Music Prizes, and a BET Award for Best International Act.

“Celebrating twenty years since my first album feels like a beautiful full circle moment,” says Bailey Rae. “That record changed my life and connected me with people all over the world. To be able to perform those songs again and relive those memories is a dream come true.”

In addition to the tour, Bailey Rae is releasing her debut children’s book, Put Your Records On, on March 3, 2026 via Rocky Pond Books, an imprint of Penguin Young Readers. The book is inspired by her award-winning hit song and features illustrations by Gillian Eilidh O'Mara. The book is available for pre-order now HERE.

To celebrate the book launch, Corinne Bailey Rae will be appearing in the New York area next week for the following public events:

Sunday, March 1st @ 3pm - Bookends (Ridgewood, NJ): Pre-signed books with photo op [Info HERE]

Tuesday, March 3rd @ 5pm - Barnes & Noble Park Slope (Brooklyn, NY): Pre-signed books with photo op [Info HERE]

Wednesday March 4th @ 7:30pm - Kaufman Music Center (New York, NY): In conversation, 2-song musical performance, pre-signed books and photo op [Info HERE]

“Like a Star: Celebrating 20 Years of Corinne Bailey Rae” Tour Dates

*Previously announced dates

*Sunday, May 3rd - Cheltenham, UK - Cheltenham Jazz Festival

Friday, May 29th - Fairfield, CT - Sacred Heart Community Theatre

Saturday, May 30th - Lexington, MA - Cary Hall

Tuesday, June 2nd - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring

Wednesday, June 3rd - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theatre

Friday, June 5th - Saratoga Springs, NY - Universal Preservation Hall

Saturday, June 6th - Toronto, ON - The Danforth Music Hall

Sunday, June 7th - Royal Oak, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre

Tuesday, June 9th - Plainfield, IN - Hendricks Live

Wednesday, June 10th - Chicago, IL - Athenaeum Theatre

Friday, June 12th - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre

*Wednesday, July 8th - Budapest, Hungary - Bela Bartok National Concert Hall

*Thursday, July 16th - Ludlow, UK - Ludlow Castle (with Snow Patrol)

Tuesday, August 4th - San Diego, CA - Belly Up

Wednesday, August 5th - Phoenix, AZ - Musical Instrument Museum

Friday, August 7th - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco

Saturday, August 8th - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore

Sunday, August 9th - Grass Valley, CA - The Center for the Arts

Wednesday, August 12th - Portland, OR - Aladdin Theater

Thursday, August 13th - Seattle, WA - Moore Theatre

Friday, August 14th - Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre

Friday, September 25th - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

*Tuesday, October 27th - London, UK - Royal Albert Hall