Billy Currington Sets 2026 'Live In Concert Tour' with Kip Moore

Country artist Billy Currington, alongside singer/songwriter Kip Moore, has announced the 2026 Live In Concert Tour. Produced by Live Nation, the 16-city tour kicks off on June 5 at Hinckley Amphitheater in Hinckley, MN, making stops across the U.S. in New York, Chicago, Charlotte and more before wrapping September 12 at Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront in Richmond. Kenny Whitmire and Alex Lambert will serve as special guests.

Presale for BC Fan Club and KM Fan Club members begins tomorrow, February 18th, at 10am EST for shows going on sale on February 20. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on sale beginning Friday, February 20 at 10am local time and varies by city; check local listings at LiveNation.com for more information.

The tour follows the release of Currington’s latest album, King Of The World, which arrived last October. With more than 8 billion global streams, Currington has been a dominant force on the country charts for nearly two decades. He has earned 12 No. 1 singles, including the 4x Platinum hit “People Are Crazy,” 4x Platinum “Must Be Doin’ Somethin’ Right,” Double Platinum “Do I Make You Wanna,” Platinum-certified “We Are Tonight,” and many more.

Billy Currington & Kip Moore: Live In Concert Dates:

Fri Jun 5 – Hinckley, MN – Hinckley Amphitheater * ^ !

Sat Jun 6 – Milwaukee, WI – Landmark Credit Union Live * !

Fri Jun 12- Maryland Heights, MO – Saint Louis Music Park * !

Sat Jun 13 – Des Moines, IA – Lauridsen Amphitheater * ^ !

Fri Jul 17 – New York, NY – The Rooftop at Pier 17 * !

Sat Jul 18 – Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony Summer Stage * !

Fri Jul 24 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheater * #

Sat Jul 25 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater * &

Fri Aug 7 – Port Wentworth, GA – Port Wentworth Amphitheater ** !

Sat Aug 8 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy ** !

Thu Aug 20 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center * !

Fri Aug 21 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed * !

Sat Aug 22 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre !

Thu Sep 10 – Charleston, SC – Firefly Distillery ** @

Fri Sep 11 – Charlotte, NC – Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre ** !

Sat Sep 12 – Richmond, VA – Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront ** !

! – On Sale 2/20

# – On Sale 2/27

@ - On Sale 3/6

& – On Sale 3/13

^ - Not a Live Nation Date

* – with Kenny Whitmire

** – with Alex Lambert

Billy Currington Headlining Tour Dates

May 1 - Loveland, CO - Blue FCU Arena

May 2 - Grand Junction, CO - Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park

May 7 - Avila Beach, CA - Avila Beach Golf Resort

May 8 - Irvine, CA - Great Park Live

May 9 - Flagstaff, AZ - Pepsi Amphitheater

May 15 - Tulsa, OK - Tulsa Theater

May 16 - Canyon, TX - The Lumberyard Canyon

May 29 - Dubuque, IA - Five Flags Center

Jun 19 - Estero, FL - Hertz Arena

Jun 20 - Clearwater, FL - The BayCare Sound

Jul 11 - Greenville, WI - Greenville Lions Club

About Billy Currington

Across multiple Platinum-certified albums, the Billy Currington has tallied 12 No. 1 singles, including 4X Platinum hit “People Are Crazy,” 4X Platinum “Good Directions,” 4X Platinum “Must Be Doin’ Somethin’ Right,” plus Double-Platinum “Do I Make You Wanna,” Platinum “We Are Tonight,” and more.

About Kip Moore

With over 1 billion streams, 2.5 million monthly listeners and a spot in Pandora’s Billionaire Club, Moore has released six critically acclaimed albums and penned over a dozen chart-topping singles, including hits “Something’ ‘Bout a Truck,” “Hey Pretty Girl,” “Beer Money,” and “More Girls Like You.”