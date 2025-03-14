Twin Shadow Unveils New Album 'Georgie'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Twin Shadow has released his sixth album, Georgie, on the independent label Dom Recs. Twin Shadow, the name under which Dominican-born American musician, director, and producer George Lewis Jr. performs, delivers an intimate, minimal, eleven-song record—one that leans into grief, memory, and the quiet pulse of self-reckoning. Unlike past projects shaped by specific moments of transformation, Georgie wasn’t born from a single event or tragedy. It emerged from a deeper, more fluid place—an artist listening to his own instincts in real time, writing in the moment rather than reacting to it.

“I had to come up with some way of doing it, some way of taking my attitude of genrelessness and really go for it,” Lewis says. “In a moment, I closed my eyes and said: no drums and yes! Instruments without frets.” The album is built on and written with fretless bass and pedal steel—textures that let the songs breathe, that move with an internal, unforced rhythm. “Programming drum machines has been a passion of mine for a long time, but drums always felt like clear markers for ‘style.’ And I didn’t want to be ‘in fashion.’ I didn’t want anything slick. I’ve tried all that. I wanted to feel my own internal pulse—my own clock. Once I committed to no drums, that was enough of a blueprint. The songs poured out quickly.”

That immediacy, that here-and-nowness, is what Georgie is really about. The songs exist without pretense or over-explanation. They are simply there, fully formed, unguarded.

One of the album’s most personal moments is the standout track Headless Hero. “I had two significant father figures in my life, both of whom are now gone,” Lewis explains. “Growing up in a house with a strong mother and three sisters alongside another family with three sisters, my relationship with outside masculine energy has always been complicated. This song reflects on my deep connection with these men, for better and for worse.”

Lewis finished Georgie just as his father’s health began to fail. A few weeks before his passing, Lewis called and asked him to create the album’s cover. “I told him, ‘All you gotta do is sign your name.’” His father hesitated, unsure. “What kind of handwriting?” he asked. “Your handwriting,” Lewis told him. “I hate my handwriting,” his father admitted. But he grabbed a notebook from the grocery store in San Cristóbal and wrote his name in Sharpie. Page after page. And there, on the very first one—the one he hadn’t overthought—was the signature that would become Georgie. This album is dedicated to Big George Lewis—the OG Georgie.

In the past few months, Twin Shadow has released three songs and videos from Georgie, including “As Soon As You Can,” “Good Times,” and “Permanent Feeling.” Twin Shadow conceived and directed all three videos.

To support Georgie, Twin Shadow will play SXSW tonight in Austin, TX, Brooklyn, and Los Angeles, with more shows to be confirmed later. See below for dates.

TWIN SHADOW LIVE

MARCH

14 - Austin, Texas - Central Presbyterian Church (SXSW) 10pm to 11pm﻿

APRIL

3 - Los Angeles, CA - Barnsdall Gallery Theater

4 - Los Angeles, CA - Barnsdall Gallery Theater

22 – Brooklyn, NY – Elsewhere

