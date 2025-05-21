Twenty One Pilots to Release New Album 'Breach' in September

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



GRAMMY-winning rock sensation Twenty One Pilots have announced their seventh full-length album, Breach, arriving September 2025 via Fueled By Ramen. Along with the album, the duo announced the first single off the record, “The Contract,” which is set for release on June 12.

In true Twenty One Pilots fashion, the band teased the announcement through a series of cryptic clues on tour and across social media for fans to piece together, which ended up being revealed as the album and single titles. The announcement was accompanied by the launch of an early pre-order of the Breach Vinyl and CD [First Pressing Edition] available HERE through June 12.

Breach arrives at a career peak for the band, who just wrapped The Clancy World Tour earlier this month which saw them play to over 1.1 million fans around the world. Of the lauded live show, which wrapped last week with two sold-out shows at the O2 in London, Dork raved, "..their motto of, ‘We are Twenty One Pilots, and so are you’ has never felt more brilliantly accurate," while Kerrang! shared, "The closing trio of Midwest Indigo, Stressed Out and Trees exemplify what’s special about this twenty one pilots live show. As if it was ever going to be a challenge, they find a way to neatly tie together multiple eras, lore and imagery under the same two-hour umbrella." The tour came following 2024’s album Clancy, which sold over 143 million copies in its first week alone and has amassed more than 1 billion global streams.

Just last week, Twenty One Pilots celebrated the 10th anniversary of their chart-topping and record-breaking album, Blurryface. Along with producing mega-hits “Stressed Out” and “Ride,” Blurryface made history by earning a Guinness® World Record for being the first album to notch a RIAA Gold or Platinum certification for every one of its songs. The record has amassed over 15 billion streams and was the #1 rock album of the 2010’s, cementing Twenty One Pilots as one of the most influential modern acts in the genre.

Most recently, Blurryface track “Doubt” went viral online, with a demo version generating over 1.8 billion views. In response to the massive fan demand, the band added the track to the Clancy World Tour setlist and surprise-released the demo last month, which has amassed over 20 million global streams and counting.

