Twenty One Pilots Share New Song & Official Music Video 'Backslide'

GRAMMY® Award winning duo Twenty One Pilots have shared “Backslide,” the third new song to be released from their highly anticipated forthcoming album, Clancy, which will arrive May 24th via Fueled By Ramen.

Available today on all streaming platforms, “Backslide” is joined by an official music video directed by the band’s own Josh Dun.

Twenty One Pilots will celebrate the release of Clancy with The Clancy World Tour, their biggest headline tour ever kicking off with a two-night stand on August 15th and 16th at Denver, CO’s Ball Arena. Produced by Live Nation, the tour will traverse North America through the fall followed by dates in New Zealand, Australia, Europe and the United Kingdom [see tour itinerary below]. Tickets for The Clancy World Tour are on sale now. For tickets and more information on Twenty One Pilots’ The Clancy World Tour visit HERE.

Clancy is highlighted by the previously released album tracks “Next Semester” and “Overcompensate,” the latter of which has rocketed up the Alternative Radio chart currently sitting Top 3, as it welcomes listeners back to the band’s immersive world of ‘Trench.’

Clancy is currently available for pre-order in a variety of physical formats including: two limited-edition deluxe box sets, four vinyl variants with additional retailer exclusives, an exclusive CD + Journal Book, a Cassette + Photocard Wallet, and more. For the full suite of Clancy pre-order offerings, visit Twenty One Pilots’ official store.

Having amassed over 33 billion streams worldwide and over 3 million tickets sold across global headline tours, the Columbus, OH based duo of Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun have established themselves as one of the most successful bands of the 21st century and redefined the sound of a generation. Co-produced by Joseph and Paul Meany, Clancy marks the final chapter in an ambitious multi-album narrative first introduced in the band's 2015 multi-Platinum breakthrough, Blurryface.

Twenty One Pilots extended the ambitious concept laid out in Blurryface with their 2018 Platinum-certified album Trench. Featuring the multi-Platinum and Platinum singles “Chlorine,” “My Blood” and the GRAMMY® Award-nominated “Jumpsuit,” the album graced spots on “Best of” year-end lists by Billboard, KERRANG!, Alternative Press, and Rock Sound—who placed it at #1.

The duo’s 2021 RIAA Gold certified epic Scaled And Icy debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Top Rock Albums and Alternative Albums charts while landing at No. 3 on the “Billboard 200,” marking the biggest opening week for a rock album in 2021. The record is highlighted by the #1 Alternative Radio hits “The Outside,” “Saturday,” and “Shy Away,” the latter of which ascended to #1 at the format in just three weeks, placing the duo in an elite group of acts with multiple songs to rise to #1 at the format in three weeks or less including: U2, R.E.M., The Cure, Linkin Park, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Foo Fighters.

Clancy Tracklisting

1. Overcompensate

2. Next Semester

3. Midwest Indigo

4. Routines In The Night

5. Backslide

6. Vignette

7. The Craving (Jenna’s Version)

8. Lavish

9. Navigating

10. Snap Back

11. Oldies Station

12. At the Risk Of Feeling Dumb

13. Paladin Strait

About Twenty One Pilots

Grammy-Award winning band, Twenty One Pilots, have shifted music and culture as an incomparable creative force and with an ever-evolving vision. The Columbus, OH duo—Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun— have tallied over 33 billion global streams and counting, sold north of three million tickets worldwide, notched dozens of multi-Platinum certifications, and even claimed a spot in the Guinness® Book of World Records. In historic fashion, their quadruple-Platinum breakout LP, Blurryface, took flight as “the first album to notch a RIAA Gold or Platinum certification for every one of its songs,” while Vessel followed suit and achieved the same distinction. They elevated to rarified air as “one of only 18 artists to earn multiple RIAA Diamond certifications,” going Diamond with “Stressed Out” and “Heathens.” 2018’s Platinum-certified Trench extended the ambitious concept laid out in Blurryface and delivered the multi-Platinum and Platinum singles: “Chlorine,” “My Blood” and the GRAMMY® Award-nominated “Jumpsuit.” They followed Trench with their Gold-certified LP Scaled And Icy, achieving “the biggest opening week for a rock album in 2021” by capturing #1 on the Billboard Top Rock Albums and Top Alternative Albums charts and crashing the Top 3 of the Billboard 200. Beyond rapturous headline shows at arenas and festivals worldwide, Twenty One Pilots have notably architected an immersive world without comparison, originating a multi-album conceptual arc across Blurryface, Trench, and Scaled And Icy. Exactly nine years to the date of the Blurryface album release, they complete this story on their seventh full-length offering, Clancy [Fueled By Ramen], out May 24, 2024. Led by the single “Overcompensate,” the LP signals the dawn of another era for Twenty One Pilots and alternative rock music at large.

Photo Credit: Ashley Osborn