Troye Sivan Shares 'Rush' (Feat. Pinkpantheress & Hyunjin of Stray Kids)

As combined global streams of his new hit single “Rush” soar past 110 million, Troye Sivan teams up with global superstars PinkPantheress and Hyunjin of Stray Kids on a stunning new version of the song, released today by Capitol Records.

Platinum-certified UK singer/songwriter/scene leader PinkPantheress won BBC Music’s Sound of 2022 and took the world by storm with “Boys a Liar Part 1” and “Part 2” (with Ice Spice)." Also named in the Vogue 25 Most Influential Women list, PinkPantheress continues to mesmerize and dominate the charts.

Rapper/writer/singer Hyunjin is part of the K-Pop global phenomenon Stray Kids, a group that has achieved 10 million cumulative album sales and made history with the highest ever pre-orders (5.13 million) and Week 1 sales (4.61 million) in K-Pop history. Stray Kids have charted three consecutive No. 1 hits on the Billboard 200 and 10 of their official videos have reached 100 million views each.

“Rush” is from Sivan’s forthcoming album, Something To Give Each Other, which will be released on October 13 by Capitol Records. Pre-order HERE.

The New York Times hailed “Rush” as “a sweaty, kinetic, gloriously hedonistic summer dance floor anthem” and Blllboard named it “this year’s most definitive queer anthem…” Pitchfork noted, “Sivan, already an expert at making winky, slyly subtextual pop songs, manages to inject this trope with virility, producing a sublime, orgiastic summer anthem.”

The official video for “Rush" was directed by Gordon von Steiner (Hermès Ski, Versace Man FW22, Dior Rouge, Louis Vuitton Cruise, Miu Miu), Sivan’s Creative.

Twenty-two billion streams and 10 million adjusted albums sold worldwide are milestones only a few artists can claim. Doing it by age 27 is another thing entirely. Throw in a range of standout roles in Hollywood features, high fashion collabs, runway appearances and a combined social audience of over 20 million and the list really boils down to one person – Troye Sivan.

Raised in Perth, Australia, Sivan set the world on fire with a pair of EPs – 2014’s TRXYE and 2015’s Wild. With his debut album Blue Neighbourhood, sophomore album Bloom and the 2020 EP In A Dream as well as a slew of singles and collaborations in between, Sivan has firmly established himself as a global icon in the worlds of pop music, fashion and LGBTQI+ representation.

Hailed as “the perfect pop star” by TIME, his numerous awards include a Billboard Music Awards trophy, three MTV Europe Music awards, two ARIA Awards and two GLAAD Media wins. “Revelation,” his collaboration with Jónsi for Boy Erased, was nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Original Song – Motion Picture and shortlisted for an Oscar.