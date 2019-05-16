Trout Steak Revival Announces First Round of Summer 2019 Tour Dates

The Colorado based band, Trout Steak Revival has announced new tour dates for the Summer. The band will criss cross the country hitting notable festivals like Northwest String Summit, and Floyd Fest as well as playing several headlining shows including a performance at the Mishawaka Amphitheatre in Bellvue, Colorado.

Up to date news and tour information can be found at troutsteak.com

TROUT STEAK REVIVAL 2019 SPRING & SUMMER TOUR DATES

5/17 Bluegrass in the Bottoms, Kansas City, MO

5/18 Bluegrass in the Bottoms, Kansas City, MO

5/21 Barley's, Knoxville, TN

5/22 City Winery, Nashville, TN*

5/23 Steady Hand Beer Co., Atlanta, GA

5/24 The Crimson Moon, Dahlonega, GA

5/25 Papa Joe's Banjo-BQue, Evans, GA

5/31 Campout for the Cause, Buena Vista, CO

6/1 Belly Up, Aspen, CO**

6/26 Vail Bluegrass, Vail, CO***

7/4 Gilpin County Fairgrounds, Black Hawk, CO****

7/6 Mishawaka Amphitheatre, Bellevue, CO*****

7/10 Pine Creek Lodge, Livingston, MT******

7/12 Sandpoint Summerfest, Sandpoint, Idaho

7/19 Northwest String Summit, North Plains, OR

7/20 Northwest String Summit, North Plains, OR

7/27 Floyd Fest, Floyd, VA

7/28 Floyd Fest, Floyd, VA

8/17 Dockside, Ottawa, IL

8/18 Hoxeyville Music Festival, Wellston, MI

* w/ The Sweet Lillies

** w/ Buffalo Commons

*** w/ Chain Station

****Members of Trout Steak Revival with special guest Bridget Law

***** w/ The Lonesome Days + The Sweet Lillies

****** w/ Lena Marie Schiffer

MORE DATES TO BE ANNOUNCED

CHECK OUT THEIR VIDEO HERE:

Spirit To The Sea expands Trout Steak Revival's repertoire beyond Colorado bluegrass without leaving behind the communal nature of the band's origins. The new album is more diverse and inviting than their past albums, rolling out the carpet for new fans with many different tones, vibes, and topics underlying the songs. Whether listeners are in search of a deep connection with lyrics or simply need a good melody to dance to, Spirit To The Sea provides a mix of music that is a pleasure to relate to. Songs crafted out of love, fear, heartbreak, wonder, joy, and freedom provide a glimpse into the soulful depth of the individual members of Trout Steak Revival

Spirit To The Sea was produced by Chris Pandolfi of the Grammy award winning, Infamous Stringdusters. This is the second album that Pandolfi and Trout Steak Revival have worked on together. Pandolfi also produced the band's last album Brighter Every Day.





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You