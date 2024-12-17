Travis Tritt Unveils 2025 Tour Dates

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Country music icon Travis Tritt is set to hit the road in 2025, bringing his electrifying performances to cities across the United States. At the time of the announcement, the tour kicks off April 5 at Harrah’s Cherokee Event Center in Cherokee, NC, and includes stops in major markets like Pompano Beach, FL; Bristol, VA; Sioux Falls, SD; and Lake Charles, LA, before concluding at the Golden Nugget Hotel & Casino on October 10.

Fans can expect to hear their favorite Tritt’s classic hits, including favorites like “Help Me Hold On,” “Anymore,” “Best of Intentions,” and his signature anthem, “It’s a Great Day to Be Alive.” With a career spanning over three decades, Tritt continues to captivate audiences with his timeless sound and powerhouse vocals.

Tour Dates

Date City Venue April 5, 2025 Cherokee, NC Harrah’s Cherokee Event Center April 24, 2025 St. Augustine, FL St. Augustine Amphitheatre April 25, 2025 Pompano Beach, FL Pompano Beach Amphitheater April 26, 2025 Estero, FL Hertz Arena May 16, 2025 Durham, NC Durham PAC May 18, 2025 Myrtle Beach, SC The Carolina Opry Theater May 23-24, 2025 Mount Vernon, KY New Barn Theatre May 30, 2025 York, PA Rock the Country York May 31, 2025 Wheeling, WV Capitol Theatre June 6, 2025 Bristol, VA Hard Rock Casino & Hotel Bristol June 7, 2025 Hiawassee, GA Anderson Music Hall June 12, 2025 Cincinnati, OH Riverfront Live June 13, 2025 Hastings, MI Rock the Country Hastings June 20, 2025 Chesterfield, MO The Factory June 21, 2025 Little Rock, AR Rock the Country Little Rock June 27, 2025 Spartanburg, SC Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium June 28, 2025 Salem, VA Salem Civic Center July 17, 2025 Omaha, NE Orpheum Theater July 19, 2025 Sioux Falls, SD Rock the Country Sioux Falls July 26, 2025 Nashville, IN Brown County Music Center July 31, 2025 Shipshewana, IN Blue Gate PAC August 1, 2025 Elkhorn, WI Neon Nights Wisconsin August 2, 2025 Riverside, IA Riverside Casino August 8, 2025 Welch, MN Treasure Island Resort & Casino August 15, 2025 Beaver Dam, KY Beaver Dam Amphitheater August 16, 2025 Gary, IN Hard Rock Live August 17, 2025 Greenville, OH The Great Darke County Fair September 19, 2025* Frederick, MD The Great Frederick Fair September 27, 2025 Port Huron, MI McMorran Place Arena October 10, 2025 Lake Charles, LA Golden Nugget Hotel & Casino - Lake Charles October 16, 2025 Tulsa, OK The Cove at River Spirit Casino October 17, 2025 Durant, OK Choctaw Grand Theater October 18, 2025 Kansas City, MO Ameristar Casino - Star Pavilion

*Tickets will go on sale at a later date.

To purchase tickets, visit here.

Travis Tritt has achieved numerous milestones, boasting seven platinum or higher-certified albums and an astounding 30 million in career album sales. He has been honored with two GRAMMY® Awards, four CMA Awards, a Billboard Music Award for Top New Artist, and the esteemed distinction of becoming a member of the world-renowned Grand Ole Opry. Tritt's chart-topping success is evident with over 40 appearances on the Hot Country Songs Chart, including five #1 hits and twenty Top 10 singles.

Tritt's influence on the country music landscape solidifies him as a member of "The Class of '89," alongside luminaries Garth Brooks, Clint Black, and Alan Jackson, who reshaped the genre in the '90s.

Tritt's most recent album releases include Set In Stone, his first original studio album in over a decade (produced by Dave Cobb), and Country Chapel, his debut gospel project with Gaither Music Group. Country Chapel has captivated audiences with its authentic renditions and powerful testimonies of redemption, paying homage to Tritt's formative years and the comforting embrace of the country chapel.

