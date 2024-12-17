Travis Tritt Unveils 2025 Tour Dates

News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Country music icon Travis Tritt is set to hit the road in 2025, bringing his electrifying performances to cities across the United States. At the time of the announcement, the tour kicks off April 5 at Harrah’s Cherokee Event Center in Cherokee, NC, and includes stops in major markets like Pompano Beach, FL; Bristol, VA; Sioux Falls, SD; and Lake Charles, LA, before concluding at the Golden Nugget Hotel & Casino on October 10.

Fans can expect to hear their favorite Tritt’s classic hits, including favorites like “Help Me Hold On,” “Anymore,” “Best of Intentions,” and his signature anthem, “It’s a Great Day to Be Alive.” With a career spanning over three decades, Tritt continues to captivate audiences with his timeless sound and powerhouse vocals.

Tour Dates

Date

City

Venue

April 5, 2025

Cherokee, NC

Harrah’s Cherokee Event Center

April 24, 2025

St. Augustine, FL

St. Augustine Amphitheatre

April 25, 2025

Pompano Beach, FL

Pompano Beach Amphitheater

April 26, 2025

Estero, FL

Hertz Arena

May 16, 2025

Durham, NC

Durham PAC

May 18, 2025

Myrtle Beach, SC

The Carolina Opry Theater

May 23-24, 2025

Mount Vernon, KY

New Barn Theatre

May 30, 2025

York, PA

Rock the Country York

May 31, 2025

Wheeling, WV

Capitol Theatre

June 6, 2025

Bristol, VA

Hard Rock Casino & Hotel Bristol

June 7, 2025

Hiawassee, GA

Anderson Music Hall

June 12, 2025

Cincinnati, OH

Riverfront Live

June 13, 2025

Hastings, MI

Rock the Country Hastings

June 20, 2025

Chesterfield, MO

The Factory

June 21, 2025

Little Rock, AR

Rock the Country Little Rock

June 27, 2025

Spartanburg, SC

Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium

June 28, 2025

Salem, VA

Salem Civic Center

July 17, 2025

Omaha, NE

Orpheum Theater

July 19, 2025

Sioux Falls, SD

Rock the Country Sioux Falls

July 26, 2025

Nashville, IN

Brown County Music Center

July 31, 2025

Shipshewana, IN

Blue Gate PAC

August 1, 2025

Elkhorn, WI

Neon Nights Wisconsin

August 2, 2025

Riverside, IA

Riverside Casino

August 8, 2025

Welch, MN

Treasure Island Resort & Casino

August 15, 2025

Beaver Dam, KY

Beaver Dam Amphitheater

August 16, 2025

Gary, IN

Hard Rock Live

August 17, 2025

Greenville, OH

The Great Darke County Fair

September 19, 2025*

Frederick, MD

The Great Frederick Fair

September 27, 2025

Port Huron, MI

McMorran Place Arena

October 10, 2025

Lake Charles, LA

Golden Nugget Hotel & Casino - Lake Charles

October 16, 2025

Tulsa, OK

The Cove at River Spirit Casino

October 17, 2025

Durant, OK

Choctaw Grand Theater

October 18, 2025

Kansas City, MO

Ameristar Casino - Star Pavilion

*Tickets will go on sale at a later date.

To purchase tickets, visit here.

Travis Tritt has achieved numerous milestones, boasting seven platinum or higher-certified albums and an astounding 30 million in career album sales. He has been honored with two GRAMMY® Awards, four CMA Awards, a Billboard Music Award for Top New Artist, and the esteemed distinction of becoming a member of the world-renowned Grand Ole Opry. Tritt's chart-topping success is evident with over 40 appearances on the Hot Country Songs Chart, including five #1 hits and twenty Top 10 singles.

Tritt's influence on the country music landscape solidifies him as a member of "The Class of '89," alongside luminaries Garth Brooks, Clint Black, and Alan Jackson, who reshaped the genre in the '90s.

Tritt's most recent album releases include Set In Stone, his first original studio album in over a decade (produced by Dave Cobb), and Country Chapel, his debut gospel project with Gaither Music Group. Country Chapel has captivated audiences with its authentic renditions and powerful testimonies of redemption, paying homage to Tritt's formative years and the comforting embrace of the country chapel.




