Travis Scott Releases Deluxe Edition of 'Days Before Rodeo - Live From Atlanta'

To commemorate 10 years since the release of his most lauded and iconic DAYS BEFORE RODEO mixtape, Travis Scott releases DAYS BEFORE RODEO - LIVE FROM ATLANTA, XX DBR CHOPPED & SCREWED Edition, plus VAULT 1, 2 & 3 -- each available now HERE.



Available for a limited amount of time, fans can own five versions of the most coveted bites from the DBR era vault, as well as the full set, performed by Travis Scott live in Atlanta last week for one night only. DAYS BEFORE RODEO was re-released on all digital streaming platforms for the first time on August 23 to celebrate its 10th anniversary and a decade of groundbreaking influence.



This seminal project is celebrated for its transformative impact on hip-hop, heralding a new era of sonic innovation and playing a crucial role in shaping today's music and culture. This exclusive digital deluxe album will feature unreleased bonus tracks from Travis Scott's Days Before Rodeo Era as well as exclusive merch and vinyl bundles will be available on HERE.



Travis originally released DAYS BEFORE RODEO in 2014 as his second mixtape, almost a full year before his debut album "Rodeo" arrived. Featuring an impressive lineup of guest appearances from Young Thug, Big Sean, The 1975, Rich Homie Quan, Migos, T.I., and Peewee Longway, the mixtape introduced a new era of progressive trap production that contributed to the genesis of some of today's most influential artists, including Young Thug, Metro Boomin, and Migos. The project stands as a testament to Scott's visionary approach, marking a monumental moment in music.



Tracks like "Mamacita," featuring Rich Homie Quan and Young Thug, and "Don't Play," featuring Big Sean and The 1975, underscore the mixtape's impact, blending moody production with dynamic collaborations that captivated both fans and critics. The gritty production, crafted by Metro Boomin, Lex Luger, FKi, Wondagurl,and Travis Scott himself, set a new tone for hip-hop and played a pivotal role in shaping its direction in today's culture. The re-release of DAYS BEFORE RODEO, offers both longtime fans and new listeners worldwide the chance to experience a project that has profoundly influenced the music industry. Hailed as one of the best mixtapes of the 2010s, DAYS BEFORE RODEO was instrumental in redefining the sonic landscape of hip -hop and amplifies Travis Scott's enduring legacy and trailblazing contributions to music.

About Travis Scott:

Internationally acclaimed global superstar and Houston native Travis Scott is not only a leader in music, but in fashion, film, culture, and beyond. The diamond-certified eight-time GRAMMY Award-nominated artist, designer, style icon, actor, producer, entrepreneur, and Cactus Jack CEO/founder has changed the course of hip-hop with a procession of groundbreaking albums and conversation-starting moves. Heralded as the ''album of the decade,' the critically acclaimed UTOPIA continues to enshrine him as the culture's foremost sonic innovator and was the biggest-selling hip-hop release of 2023, holding strong at No.1 on the Billboard Top 200 for four weeks running, and garnering over 50 billion streams globally. Additionally, Spotify named UTOPIA the most streamed album in its first week in 2023, and Apple Music confirmed the biggest first-day streams of an album in 2023. UTOPIA finds GRAMMY nominated Travis Scott at the height of his powers as a performer, songwriter, producer, and collaborator proving once again that nobody sounds quite like him. His sold-out 44-date North American CIRCUS MAXIMUS TOUR grossed an impressive $95.7 million with an attendance of 686,000, breaking multiple merchandise sale records across states, and was officially the highest-grossing rap tour of 2024. Scott also made history as the first rapper to headline a sold-out show at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Travis Scott is currently halfway through his European and UK leg of his critically acclaimed CIRCUS MAXIMUS TOUR, grossing over $23.6 million with nearly 200,000 attendees across the first 7 dates. In London, Scott performed at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium drawing over 48,500 attendees and grossing more than $6.6 million, marking his largest headline show to date. He also broke the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium merchandise sales record for any event to date at the stadium including the NFL. An undeniable cultural trailblazer, and disrupter, Travis Scott is also the first non-athlete in history to have his own Nike and Jordan brand signature shoe and apparel collection. Giving back, Travis launched the Cactus Jack Foundation as a 501(c)3 with a mission to uplift Houston youth through toy drives, scholarship programs to HBCU college students, and fulfilling expenses for education and creative endeavors.

