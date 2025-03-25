Travis Scott Extends 'Circus Maximus' World Tour With 2025 International Dates

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Travis Scott has extended his record-breaking CIRCUS MAXIMUS WORLD TOUR with a series of international stadium shows taking place this fall. Produced by Live Nation, the limited global run will span five countries, kicking off on Saturday, October 11 in Johannesburg, South Africa at FMB Stadium, before continuing with stops in Delhi, India, Seoul, Korea, Sanya, Hainan, China, and Tokyo, Japan.

Scott's CIRCUS MAXIMUS WORLD TOUR originally kicked off October 2023 and included 76 sold-out stops across North America, Europe, UK, Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand throughout 2023 and 2024. The tour concluded as the highest grossing rap tour in history with $209.3 million and 1.7 million tickets sold. Presale and onsale dates and times vary by market. Check your local listings at travisscott.com for more information.

CIRCUS MAXIMUS 2025 TOUR DATES:

Sat Oct 11 - Johannesburg, South Africa - FMB Stadium

Sat Oct 18 - Delhi, India - Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium

Sat Oct 25 - Seoul, Korea - Goyang Stadium

Sat Nov 01 - Sanya, Hainan, China - Sanya Stadium *

Sat Nov 08 - Tokyo, Japan - Belluna Dome

*Non-Live Nation Date

About Travis Scott:

Internationally acclaimed global superstar and Houston native Travis Scott is not only a leader in music, but in fashion, film, culture, and beyond. The diamond-certified, GRAMMY Award-nominated artist, designer, style icon, actor, producer, entrepreneur, and Cactus Jack CEO and founder has changed the course of hip-hop with a procession of groundbreaking albums and conversation-starting moves. Heralded as the ''album of the decade,' the critically acclaimed UTOPIA continues to enshrine him as the culture's foremost sonic innovator and was the biggest-selling hip-hop release of 2023, holding strong at No.1 on the Billboard Top 200 for four weeks running, and garnering over 50 billion streams globally. UTOPIA finds GRAMMY nominated Travis Scott at the height of his powers as a performer, songwriter, producer, and collaborator proving once again that nobody sounds quite like him.

His sold-out 76-date Circus Maximus Tour grossed an impressive $209.3 million with an attendance of 1.7 million, breaking multiple merchandise sale records across states, and was officially the highest-grossing rap tour in history.

Scott also made history as the first rapper to headline a sold-out show at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. After an equally successful European and UK leg, the tour wrapped as one of the most commercially successful hip-hop tours in recent history. In London, Scott performed at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, drawing over 48,500 attendees and grossing more than $6.6 million, marking his largest headline show to date.

He also broke the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium merchandise sales record for any event to date at the stadium, including the NFL. Further cementing his dominance, Scott's most recent single, "4x4," debuted at number one on the Billboard Hot 100, becoming his fifth chart-topping single.

An undeniable cultural trailblazer and disrupter, Travis Scott is also the first non-athlete in history to have his own Nike and Jordan brand signature shoe and apparel collection. Giving back, Travis launched the Cactus Jack Foundation as a 501(c)(3) with a mission to uplift Houston youth through toy drives, scholarship programs to HBCU college students, and fulfilling expenses for education and creative endeavors.

