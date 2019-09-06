Travis Moser Releases New Linda Ronstadt Tribute Album JUST ONE LOOK

Travis Moser, a staple of the New York City cabaret scene, has released a new album of songs in tribute to legendary singer Linda Ronstadt. Travis's latest full length album, titled Just One Look: The Songs of Linda Ronstadt, was recorded live and is based on his sold-old show of the same name, which premiered at The Green Room 42 and featured special guests Molly Pope, Jack Bartholet, Cathy Cervenka and Daryl Glenn. During the run of the show, Front Row Center raved, "If you ever see Travis Moser's name come up on a marquee, treat yourself and get a ticket."

Covering nearly four decades of Linda Ronstadt's legendary career, Travis touches on genres including rock, pop country and American standards. Musical director and pianist, Drew Wutke, has reimagined an eclectic collection of award-winning, quintessential anthems that are sure to inspire your inner Linda. Just One Look: The Songs of Linda Ronstadt features an all-star band, including Derek Swink on drums, Joseph Wallace on bass, Tim Kelly on steel guitar and Hajime Yoshida on guitar.

Just One Look: The Songs of Linda Ronstadt was recorded live in NYC and was mixed and mastered by Steven Pardo at 4D Audio Productions.

Download now via iTunes, Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon and everywhere music is streamed or sold.

Visit www.TravisMoser.com for more information.

Cabaret, concert and recording artist Travis Moser has packed houses and won acclaim for his solo shows in NYC and around the country. His most recent show, Just One Look: The Songs of Linda Ronstadt, paid homage to the legendary goddes of music and debuted at NYC's famed The Green Room 42. Travis was joined by cabaret icons Molly Pope, Cathy Cervenka, Darly Glenn and Jack Bartholet, with a full band led by musical director, Drew Wutke. Travis' previous show, This Can't Be Love: The Songs of Rodgers and Hart, debuted at the legendary Feinstein's/54 Below with special guest Samantha Shafer from Broadway's West Side Story, South Pacific, Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown, and Rocky - The Musical. This Can't Be Love: The Songs of Rodgers and Hart celebrates one of the most prolific and legendary songwriting duos of all time. Travis Moser takes the audience on a journey through the Rodgers and Hart songbook, while offering backstage and personal stories about the songs and the shows from which they came. The show features new arrangements and mash-ups of some of Rodgers and Hart's most beloved songs. This Can't Be Love: The Songs of Rodgers and Hart recently celebrated a 3rd return engagement at Feinstein's/54 Below!

Due to the success of the initial run, Travis had the honor of performing This Can't Be Love: The Songs of Rodgers and Hart for an extended run at NYC's famed Metropolitan Room. Travis also joined a lineup of performers that included Tony Danza, Pia Zadora, Annaleigh Ashford and many others to salute Broadway great Elaine Stritch in the Metropolitan Room's Remembering Elaine Stritch. Travis is featured in the annual Love Bites: The Best Duets Ever! show at Joe's Pub at the Public Theater and Madonnathon at Brooklyn Bowl and the legendary Highline Ballroom. Travis has also performed his solo shows at Club Cumming, Birdland, The Laurie Beechman Theater, Don't Tell Mama, The Duplex, The Iguana, The National Arts Club and The Strand Theater, among countless others.

Travis' debut album This Can't Be Love: The Songs of Rodgers and Hart, based on his show, was recorded live throughout the run. This recording captures Steven Silverstein's exciting new arrangements of these Rodgers and Hart classics. Travis also had the privilege of teaming up with The Human Rights Campaign to release stripped down versions of some of his favorite songs, including Born for You, Get Here, I've Dreamed of You and Danglin'. Proceeds from the sales of these singles go directly to HRC. Other singles include the Jimmy Webb classic, The Moon is a Harsh Mistress, a new arrangement of Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas, with proceeds from each sale gong directly to Planned Parenthood, Fifty Percent from the musical Ballroom, Stephen Sondheim's Sooner or Later, John Bucchino's It Feels Like Home, The Rose and And So It Goes. His 2nd full length album, Travis Moser Live at the Laurie Beechman Theatre, was recorded at the famed venue and features songs of yearning, hope and home from the worlds of contemporary pop and musical theater. Travis' most recent EP, The Midtown Sessions, pays homage to the women of Broadway and beyond who have inspired him along the way. Travis most recently released a new recording of the Stephen Schwartz classic, In Whatever Time We Have, which features Angela Orlandi Colgan. All recordings are available on iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon, Spotify, Tidal, Google Play and all other major music retailers. Both of Travis's full length albums have been nominated for the BroadwayWorld.com Album Awards.

Regionally, Travis had the opportunity to work with two-time Tony Award nominee Margot Sappington in the Pittsburgh Playhouse production of Jekyll and Hyde. Other regional credits include Action in West Side Story, Jack in Into the Woods, Master Nick Cricker in The Mystery of Edwin Drood and Joseph in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, and featured soloist in Disney and More: The Music of Menken and Rice at the historic Strand Theater, among others.

On camera, Travis has been a featured soloist on The Children's Hospital Free Care Benefit Show for CBS and is currently a National Anthem soloist for the New York Roadrunners (NYRR) organization and the Staten Island Yankees.

Travis is THRILLED to have the distinction of being officially inducted into the Guinness World Records as a featured vocalist in the Metropolitan Room's Longest Variety Show! For more info, visit www.TravisMoser.com.









