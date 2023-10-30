Trap Music Museum Joins Forces with DTLR and Nike for a Special Experience Celebrating the Southern Rap Movement's Influence on the Classics

Trap Music Museum, a symbol of Atlanta's rich hip-hop culture, is proud to announce a historic collaboration with brands Nike and DTLR, a leading urban and athletic retailer, to commemorate 50 years of hip-hop history and its influence on streetwear fashion and classic silhouettes we love.

Held at Trap Music Museum on November 9th, this experience entitled “The South Got Something to Say: Series”, will mark a significant milestone in the world of music, fashion and urban culture. More specifically, highlighting the Southern rap artists who have carved their own lane in the fabric of the music genre while showcasing the evolution of sneaker culture and streetwear fashion.

This unique celebration hosted by Trap Music Museum owner Tip “T.I.” Harris and legendary Radio Personality Greg Street, will encompass an unveiling of the latest “South Got Something To Say” exhibit, where past present and future Southern rap icons will be showcased including the evolution of the fashion moments created by the musical legends.

Guests will also be able to take photos and shoot content in the curated men’s and women’s basketball locker room, compete in an AR dance challenge with the Trap Music Museum’s notorious grandma, as well as dine on deliciously crafted food and cocktails provided by Slim & Husky’s Pizza Beeria and Hennessy.

"We are thrilled to partner with DTLR to celebrate the legacy of Southern hip-hop," said James Miller, Head of Marketing for Trap Music Museum. "This collaboration underscores the power of music to bring people together, and we're excited to share our history, our artists, our fashion and our stories that have helped make hip-hop what it is today."

The museum's commitment to preserving and sharing the history of the genre aligns perfectly with DTLR and Nike’s dedication to urban culture and fashion. "The influence of hip-hop extends far beyond just music—it's a culture, a lifestyle, and a movement," said Shawn Caesar, Vice President of Marketing at DTLR, Inc.

"We're proud to partner with Trap Music Museum to celebrate 50 years of hip-hop , which also aligns with our 40th year anniversary, we look forward to connecting with our customers and celebrating the evolution of DTLR and our love for fashion, music and community.”

The “South Got Something To Say” Exhibit will open to the public Friday November 10th. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit: www.trapmusicmuseum.com

About Trap Music Museum:

Trap Music Museum is a renowned cultural institution located in the heart of Atlanta, Georgia, dedicated to preserving and celebrating the history of hip-hop and its impact on contemporary culture.

About DTLR:

DTLR is one of the country's most successful lifestyle retailers with over 240 stores in 19 states. In fusing together our passion for fashion, entertainment, sports, and community empowerment, there is no doubt we run the streets.

In the fall of 2017, DTLR Inc. joined forces with the lifestyle retailer Sneaker Inc. to form one of the nation's largest fashion chains. As we accelerate our growth, you can look forward to DTLR continuing to bring you the hottest and latest fashions provided by top apparel and footwear brands like NIKE, JORDAN, ADIDAS, LEVIS, TIMBERLAND, UGG, NEW BALANCE NORTH FACE, CHAMPION, BILLIONAIRE BOYS CLUB, ETHIKA, PUMA, FILA, NEW ERA and MITCHELL & NESS.

Make no mistake: we are the ONE STOP for young, trendsetting multicultural audiences.